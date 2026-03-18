From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Project Hope Palestine: Photo Exhibit & Zoom with Photojournalists in Gaza
Date:
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
UC Gill Tract Community Farm, 1050 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706
Live talk with photojournalists in Gaza accompanied by their photography exhibit, music, and poetry from a mother living in the tents there. Co-organized by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine and Project Hope Palestine. As always, our events are self-funded. Every dollar goes directly to Gaza.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-hope-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:31PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network