Project Hope Palestine: Photo Exhibit & Zoom with Photojournalists in Gaza

Date:

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time:

1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

UC Gill Tract Community Farm, 1050 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706

Live talk with photojournalists in Gaza accompanied by their photography exhibit, music, and poetry from a mother living in the tents there. Co-organized by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine and Project Hope Palestine. As always, our events are self-funded. Every dollar goes directly to Gaza.