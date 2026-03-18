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Media Literacy Workshop & Film Screening: The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Date:
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Albany Library, 1247 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA 94706
Join us for a screening of the 38-minute documentary The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh followed by a Media Literacy Workshop.
Organized by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine — a Bay Area grassroots group doing Palestine solidarity work through education, fundraising, and community organizing.
Organized by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine — a Bay Area grassroots group doing Palestine solidarity work through education, fundraising, and community organizing.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/media-literac...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:28PM
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