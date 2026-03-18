Media Literacy Workshop & Film Screening: The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Date:

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Albany Library, 1247 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA 94706

Join us for a screening of the 38-minute documentary The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh followed by a Media Literacy Workshop.



Organized by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine — a Bay Area grassroots group doing Palestine solidarity work through education, fundraising, and community organizing.