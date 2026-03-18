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Trans Day of Visibility: Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship webinar
Date:
Monday, March 30, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible and partners
Location Details:
Online
Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship
Indivisible is proud to partner with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth, LLC, two organizations at the forefront of advocacy for trans people.
On March 30 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)
Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/912977
On March 30th, Indivisible will honor Trans Day of Visibility with Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship, a discussion exploring those themes and addressing how best to strengthen inclusive practices in movement spaces, within teams, and across networks.
This virtual event is the latest in Indivisible's ongoing discussion series, Solidarity in Action: Building Power that Lasts. It will be led by Mandy Giles, CEO and founder of Parents of Trans Children; Alex del Rosario and Devon Ojeda of Advocates for Trans Equality; and public education specialist Tekla Taylor.
This is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of the systemic oppression and violence facing trans people and learn about the leadership in and resilience of trans and gender-diverse communities.
Giles will provide educational and support resources for parents of trans and gender-nonconforming youth, specifically those in public school settings; Del Rosario and Ojeda will address issues facing the trans community and offer best practices for coalition building with trans people and organizations.
We're proud to offer this virtual conversation with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth. Authoritarianism succeeds when autocrats target vulnerable populations and everyone else looks away. We refuse to look away.
Indivisible is proud to partner with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth, LLC, two organizations at the forefront of advocacy for trans people.
On March 30 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)
Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/912977
On March 30th, Indivisible will honor Trans Day of Visibility with Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship, a discussion exploring those themes and addressing how best to strengthen inclusive practices in movement spaces, within teams, and across networks.
This virtual event is the latest in Indivisible's ongoing discussion series, Solidarity in Action: Building Power that Lasts. It will be led by Mandy Giles, CEO and founder of Parents of Trans Children; Alex del Rosario and Devon Ojeda of Advocates for Trans Equality; and public education specialist Tekla Taylor.
This is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of the systemic oppression and violence facing trans people and learn about the leadership in and resilience of trans and gender-diverse communities.
Giles will provide educational and support resources for parents of trans and gender-nonconforming youth, specifically those in public school settings; Del Rosario and Ojeda will address issues facing the trans community and offer best practices for coalition building with trans people and organizations.
We're proud to offer this virtual conversation with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth. Authoritarianism succeeds when autocrats target vulnerable populations and everyone else looks away. We refuse to look away.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:05PM
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