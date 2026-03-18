top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/30/2026
U.S. LGBTI / Queer

Trans Day of Visibility: Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship webinar

Online
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 30, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible and partners
Location Details:
Online
Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship

Indivisible is proud to partner with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth, LLC, two organizations at the forefront of advocacy for trans people.

On March 30 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/912977


On March 30th, Indivisible will honor Trans Day of Visibility with Centering Trans Leadership and Accountable Allyship, a discussion exploring those themes and addressing how best to strengthen inclusive practices in movement spaces, within teams, and across networks.

This virtual event is the latest in Indivisible's ongoing discussion series, Solidarity in Action: Building Power that Lasts. It will be led by Mandy Giles, CEO and founder of Parents of Trans Children; Alex del Rosario and Devon Ojeda of Advocates for Trans Equality; and public education specialist Tekla Taylor.

This is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of the systemic oppression and violence facing trans people and learn about the leadership in and resilience of trans and gender-diverse communities.

Giles will provide educational and support resources for parents of trans and gender-nonconforming youth, specifically those in public school settings; Del Rosario and Ojeda will address issues facing the trans community and offer best practices for coalition building with trans people and organizations.

We're proud to offer this virtual conversation with Advocates for Trans Equality and Parents of Trans Youth. Authoritarianism succeeds when autocrats target vulnerable populations and everyone else looks away. We refuse to look away.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:05PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code