SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie has been harassing and bullying Black residents of the Tenderloin. These racist tactics have led to a physical altercation that he initiated with his SFPD security detail. San Franciscans are calling for him to be removed from his job for creating a health and safety problem which is a violation of the civil service rules. City workers are also fighting systemic racism and privatization which the Mayor is pushing. Workers spoke out at the SF Civil Service Commission on 3/16/25.

Speakers at a press conference in San Francisco on 3/16/26 called for the removal of San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie after he instigated a physical confrontation in the Tenderloin with a homeless Black person Tony Philipps. He has a habit of stopping his vehicle and going up to homeless in the Tenderloin and other districts to get them off the street. In the latest case his SFPD security guard pushed a resident twice and then fought with him on the street.The Mayor looked on and then ran away. Also SF city and county workers are protesting the systemic racism in the City, the continued contracting out spending billions of dollars.Unionists and workers attended the San Francisco Civil Commission and Called on them to take action to remove Mayor Lurie.Additional Media:CCSF Black Workers Want Action On Systemic Racism From SF Mayor Daniel LurieSF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSFCCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And CorruptionUnion Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local LeadersReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacyRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanOn Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & OutsourcingSF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For OutsourcingStop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & DiscriminationRacism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanStop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special MeetingSF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS MeetingWorkers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s MeetingSFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union BustingStop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & SpeakoutProduction of Labor Video Project