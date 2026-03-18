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Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice

SF Mayor Lurie Has to Go! Systemic Racism, Privatization & Union Busting Attacks

by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie has been harassing and bullying Black residents of the Tenderloin. These racist tactics have led to a physical altercation that he initiated with his SFPD security detail. San Franciscans are calling for him to be removed from his job for creating a health and safety problem which is a violation of the civil service rules. City workers are also fighting systemic racism and privatization which the Mayor is pushing. Workers spoke out at the SF Civil Service Commission on 3/16/25.
Billionaire Mayor Lurie Is Instigating Physical Altercations With Black Tenderloin Residents
Speakers at a press conference in San Francisco on 3/16/26 called for the removal of San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie after he instigated a physical confrontation in the Tenderloin with a homeless Black person Tony Philipps. He has a habit of stopping his vehicle and going up to homeless in the Tenderloin and other districts to get them off the street. In the latest case his SFPD security guard pushed a resident twice and then fought with him on the street.

The Mayor looked on and then ran away. Also SF city and county workers are protesting the systemic racism in the City, the continued contracting out spending billions of dollars.

Unionists and workers attended the San Francisco Civil Commission and Called on them to take action to remove Mayor Lurie.

Additional Media:

CCSF Black Workers Want Action On Systemic Racism From SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
https://youtu.be/ZNAJDFenSt0

SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY

Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s

On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM

SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk

Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s

SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labomedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Mayor Daniel Lurie Watching The Physical Altercation He Helped Initiate
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
Lurie Responsible For Initiating Physical Altercations
original image (2302x2398)
Mayor Daniel Lurie has used his SFPD security squad to bully and harass mostly Black residents in the Tenderloin. He and his billionaire cronies pals have pushed gentrification, privatization and union busting in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Lurie & Billionaire Cronies Responsible For Homeless But Blames Them
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
lurie-out-on-16th-st-cleaning-up-v0-fdm5h91p62qe1.jpg.webp
The billionaire capitalists who run San Francisco and the US are responsible for people not having or being able to afford housing and their answer is to attack the homeless for the problems.
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Lurie Spending His Time Telling Homeless To Move On
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
sm_hdezcpjbuaejx-e.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wants to "clean up" San Francisco so there can be further gentrification. He at the same time wants t destroy rent controlled housing with his "Family Housing Plan" that pushes more market rate housing.
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Lurie Wants To Drive Poor People Out of San Francisco
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
sm_lurie_over_tents_art.jpg
original image (720x720)
SF mayor Daniel Lurie spends a lot of his time trying to kick homeless and people in campers and tents out of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Mayor Daniel Lurie's Billionaire Cronies
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
sm_lurie_with_billionaire_cronies.jpg
original image (3840x2392)
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and his billionaire crony supporters are working to further destroy the poor and working class in San Francisco. He also is supporting systemic racism against San Francisco City workers.
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
§Lurie Supports Techno Fascists While Attacking Homeless
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 12:51AM
sm_lurie_daniels_open_ai_.jpg
original image (800x533)
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie loves the techno fascists while attacking the homeless in the Tenderloin and creating physical confrontations.
https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
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