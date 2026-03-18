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San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice
SF Mayor Lurie Has to Go! Systemic Racism, Privatization & Union Busting Attacks
SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie has been harassing and bullying Black residents of the Tenderloin. These racist tactics have led to a physical altercation that he initiated with his SFPD security detail. San Franciscans are calling for him to be removed from his job for creating a health and safety problem which is a violation of the civil service rules. City workers are also fighting systemic racism and privatization which the Mayor is pushing. Workers spoke out at the SF Civil Service Commission on 3/16/25.
Speakers at a press conference in San Francisco on 3/16/26 called for the removal of San Francisco billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie after he instigated a physical confrontation in the Tenderloin with a homeless Black person Tony Philipps. He has a habit of stopping his vehicle and going up to homeless in the Tenderloin and other districts to get them off the street. In the latest case his SFPD security guard pushed a resident twice and then fought with him on the street.
The Mayor looked on and then ran away. Also SF city and county workers are protesting the systemic racism in the City, the continued contracting out spending billions of dollars.
Unionists and workers attended the San Francisco Civil Commission and Called on them to take action to remove Mayor Lurie.
Additional Media:
CCSF Black Workers Want Action On Systemic Racism From SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
https://youtu.be/ZNAJDFenSt0
SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8
CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY
Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM
SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s
Racism, Outsourcing, and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk
Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s
SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s
Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labomedia.net
The Mayor looked on and then ran away. Also SF city and county workers are protesting the systemic racism in the City, the continued contracting out spending billions of dollars.
Unionists and workers attended the San Francisco Civil Commission and Called on them to take action to remove Mayor Lurie.
Additional Media:
CCSF Black Workers Want Action On Systemic Racism From SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
https://youtu.be/ZNAJDFenSt0
SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8
CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY
Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0
Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s
SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI
Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s
On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM
SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s
Racism, Outsourcing, and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk
Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s
SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s
Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labomedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hXenX08qKR8
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