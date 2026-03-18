From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
STANFORD 11 - Pack the Court
Date:
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
SJPJC
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Hall of Justice
190-200 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
190-200 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
ACTION ALERT! PACK THE COURT & RALLY FOR THE STANFORD 11:
DEFENSE FILES MOTION TO RECUSE SANTA CLARA COUNTY DA's OFFICE
12 noon - Rally
1:30 pm - Pack the Court, Dept. 28
The trial against 5 of the Stanford 11 ended in a mistrial last month. Despite the fact that the state has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these activists committed anything other than a protest against Stanford's complicity in genocide, it only took DA Jeff Rosen 30 minutes to announce that he would be trying the case again.
The defense has filed a motion to disqualify DA Rosen and his office from the Stanford 11 felony protest case, arguing that they will not receive a fair trial with Rosen's prosecution.
This is the moment to continue to show up! The Prosecution's allegiance to a foreign war criminal cannot be allowed to influence their targeting of student protesters. As the US continues to escalate its imperialist aggression abroad, we will all need to fight to protect out right to dissent at home.
A packed courtroom sends a clear message: the Bay Area stands against fascist lawfare. We stand in support of our right to protest, no matter how hard the state tries to isolate, intimidate, and criminalize student resistance.
Share, Show Up, and Bring a Friend or Two!
DEFENSE FILES MOTION TO RECUSE SANTA CLARA COUNTY DA's OFFICE
12 noon - Rally
1:30 pm - Pack the Court, Dept. 28
The trial against 5 of the Stanford 11 ended in a mistrial last month. Despite the fact that the state has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these activists committed anything other than a protest against Stanford's complicity in genocide, it only took DA Jeff Rosen 30 minutes to announce that he would be trying the case again.
The defense has filed a motion to disqualify DA Rosen and his office from the Stanford 11 felony protest case, arguing that they will not receive a fair trial with Rosen's prosecution.
This is the moment to continue to show up! The Prosecution's allegiance to a foreign war criminal cannot be allowed to influence their targeting of student protesters. As the US continues to escalate its imperialist aggression abroad, we will all need to fight to protect out right to dissent at home.
A packed courtroom sends a clear message: the Bay Area stands against fascist lawfare. We stand in support of our right to protest, no matter how hard the state tries to isolate, intimidate, and criminalize student resistance.
Share, Show Up, and Bring a Friend or Two!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 17, 2026 8:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network