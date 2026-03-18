STANFORD 11 - Pack the Court

Date:

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

SJPJC

Location Details:

Santa Clara County Hall of Justice

190-200 West Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

ACTION ALERT! PACK THE COURT & RALLY FOR THE STANFORD 11:

DEFENSE FILES MOTION TO RECUSE SANTA CLARA COUNTY DA's OFFICE



12 noon - Rally

1:30 pm - Pack the Court, Dept. 28



The trial against 5 of the Stanford 11 ended in a mistrial last month. Despite the fact that the state has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these activists committed anything other than a protest against Stanford's complicity in genocide, it only took DA Jeff Rosen 30 minutes to announce that he would be trying the case again.



The defense has filed a motion to disqualify DA Rosen and his office from the Stanford 11 felony protest case, arguing that they will not receive a fair trial with Rosen's prosecution.



This is the moment to continue to show up! The Prosecution's allegiance to a foreign war criminal cannot be allowed to influence their targeting of student protesters. As the US continues to escalate its imperialist aggression abroad, we will all need to fight to protect out right to dissent at home.



A packed courtroom sends a clear message: the Bay Area stands against fascist lawfare. We stand in support of our right to protest, no matter how hard the state tries to isolate, intimidate, and criminalize student resistance.



Share, Show Up, and Bring a Friend or Two!