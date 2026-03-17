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View events for the week of 4/25/2026
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

SIX is for 6enocide - Powerful Poetry by Daniel Reyes

Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Soquel Wharf Rd, Capitola
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Date:
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Soquel Wharf Rd, Capitola
Daniel reads from his powerful book of poetry, SIX is for 6enocide. Copies of the book are available for purchase and signing.

Join us as Daniel Reyes reads from his book SIX is for 6enocide, which is dedicated to the Alaydi family in Gaza, Palestine. Although not Palestinian himself, Daniel's book gives voice to those whose stories have been erased. His work seeks to circumvent censorship and erasure of any people through poetry, reflection, and rant. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing, and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.

SIX is for 6enocide is not a quiet book. It is a howl, a cry, and a refusal to look away. Through poems, reflections, and unapologetic rants, Daniel S. Reyes, carves language into witness. Their pieces are raw and urgent, confronting violence, displacement, and the silent complicity that allows atrocities to continue. This collection is not meant to comfort - it is meant to disturb, to ignite, to keep memory alive. Each word stands as resistance against erasure, demanding that readers not only see, but feel the weight of lives stolen and voices silenced.

SIX is a book for those who dare to face uncomfortable truths and believe that words, even broken ones, can carry the power of survival and defiance.

Daniel S. Reyes is a writer, artist, and relentless truth-teller. His work moves between poetry, reflection, and social critique, always rooted in a commitment to justice and the preservation of memory. Writing from the intersections of personal witness and collective struggle, Reyes refuses to sanitize reality, instead choosing language that challenges, unsettles, and provokes.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/1601...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 17, 2026 2:10PM
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