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U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining convicted felon Trump’s war against Iran
Photo of Country Joe McDonald of Berkeley, at Woodstock in 1969, who passed away recently...
U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining convicted felon Trump’s war against Iran
Stop the war against Iran, next stop is in Tehran
By Lynda Carson - March 17, 2026
Anti-War Activist, Country Joe McDonald at Woodstock Music Festival
Anti-War Song - Country Joe & the Fish - VietNam Song - Live Woodstock 1969 -
(If you sing along with Country Joe McDonald, just say, “One two three, what are we fighting for, next stop is in Tehran.”)
Click below for video/song…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft0vkKCadgk
U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining convicted felon Trump’s war against Iran
U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s war against Iran over blocked oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S allies have humiliated our country over the madness of the convicted felon President Trump’s threats if they do not join Trump’s war, and in essence they ignored his threats, and have told him to piss off.
Reportedly, “Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a supporter of the convicted felon President Donald Trump, shared a post on X stating that “thermonuclear detonations” could create a new waterway as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue amid the Iran war.” The insane nuclear weapons advocate Newt Gingrich, resides in McLean, VA.
Reportedly in the past three weeks, “At least 200 US troops have been injured in the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran, a US military spokesperson said on Monday.
That’s right, reportedly, “Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 200 US service members have been wounded,” US Central Command spokesperson Cpt Tim Hawkins, said.
ABC News previously reported that injuries included burns, shrapnel wound, and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), citing an unnamed US official. Out of the 200 injured, at least 10 military personnel have been “seriously wounded”, Hawkins previously told the outlet.
As of Monday, 13 service members have been killed in the US war with Iran. Six crew members died last week when a US military refuelling plane crashed in western Iraq.
Additionally, “Six US service personnel were killed when an Iranian drone struck an operations centre at a civilian port in Kuwait and a seventh US service member died after being wounded in an attack on the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia.”
The convicted felon President Donald Trump drew a backlash on Sunday for suggesting US efforts to protect the Strait of Hormuz were unnecessary – and that “maybe we shouldn’t even be there at all” because his country has plenty of oil of its own.
Reportedly, “his comment on Sunday was similarly questioned in an immediate backlash on social media from critics who accused him of starting an unnecessary war – then demanding others step in to help him end it.
One post referred to the families of the 13 US service members killed in the conflict as of Sunday – and how they might react to the president’s “shouldn’t even be there” suggestion.
The cousin of Tech Sgt Tyler Simmons, one of six airmen killed when a US refueling tanker crashed last week, told Ohio ABC News affiliate WCMH that family was experiencing “the worst nightmare we could ever imagine”.
“This could have been prevented,” Stephan Douglas said in an interview before Trump made his Sunday night comments. “We didn’t need to be in this war. This is uncalled for, and this is what we get.”
The Marines may be sent into Iran.
Reportedly, the Marines may be sent into Iran, to fight the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s war against the Iranian people. Reportedly, “The Pentagon is moving a Marine Expeditionary Unit and additional warships to the Middle East, as the war with Iran continues. The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal, will help respond to the Iranian campaign of attacks against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. So far, Tehran has remained committed to its pledge of paralyzing oil tanker traffic through the strategic waterway.
The WSJ reports that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has approved a request from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) for an element of an Amphibious Ready Group and attached Marine Expeditionary Unit, citing three U.S. officials. An Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) typically includes an assault ship, two transport docks, and a support vessel that carries an embarked Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of at least 2,200 Marines.”
The U.S. has repeatedly been losing its wars in other countries through the years, including in Vietnam. The convicted felon President Trump has already lost against the country of Iran in regards to the control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. public has been severely damaged with higher gas prices as a direct result. They may be going hungry, or having trouble paying their bills as a direct result of Trump’s unprovoked war against Iran.
During the U.S. war against Vietnam, the U.S. created death squads that killed thousands of people. The C.I.A. created the Phoenix Program later renamed SPIS, that was in part operated by a company hired by the C.I.A., called Computer Sciences Services, INC., and in contrast recently it was reported that the Pentagon has been using computerized AI programs to wage its war against Iran during the past three weeks.
According to Vietnam Veterans Against The War, “After the war, Vietnamese officials called the program "extremely destructive," and "a devious and cruel operation that cost the loss of thousands of our people." International peace and human rights organizations placed the toll of the Phoenix program at between 75,000 and 90,000 victims, the majority of them being peasants who couldn't buy the way off Colby's computer death list.”
The Phoenix Program a.k.a. Operation phoenix
Reportedly, “Until outlawed in mid 70s CIA directly involved in assassination attempts against Castro of Cuba, and Congolese leader Lumumba. CIA also encouraged plots that resulted in assassination of Dominican Republic President Trujillo, South Vietnamese president Ngo Dinh Diem in 63 and Chilean Rene Schneider in 73. Most extensive assassination op was Operation Phoenix conducted during latter part of VN war. Twentieth Century Fund. (1992). The Need to Know: Covert Action and American Democracy, 83.
Vietnam, in 82 Ex-Phoenix operative reveals that sometimes orders were given to kill U.S. military personnel who were considered security risks. He suspects the orders came not from "division", but from a higher authority such as the CIA or the ONI. Covert Action Information Bulletin (now Covert Action Quarterly) summer 82 52.
Vietnam, 75 Counter-spy magazine describes Phoenix Program as "the most indiscriminate and massive program of political murder since the nazi death camps of world war two." Counterspy spring/summer 75 6.”
January 1975, UPI report about the Phoenix Program.
Reportedly, ”THE UNITED STATES IS STILL INVOLVED WITH THE
SUCCESSOR TO THE ILL-FAMED PHOENIX PROGRAM THAT USED
ASSASSINATION AND TERROR TACTICS AGAINST SUSPECTED VIET CONG IN
THE LATE 1960'S, ACCORDING TO INFORMED US AND VIETNAMESE SOURCES.
"THE PROGRAM WAS PHASED OUT UNDER THE CODE NAME PHOENIX
FOLLOWING CHARGES MANY OF THOSE KILLED WERE ACTUALLY INNOCENT
CIVILIANS. IT HAS BEEN PLACED UNDER SOUTH VIETNAM'S NATIONAL POLICE
UNDER THE NAME SPECIAL POLICE INVESTIGATING SERVICE (SPIS),
THE SOURCES SAID.
"ACCORDING TO THE SOURCES, IT CONSISTS OF ABOUT 14,000 SPECIAL
TROOPS WHOSE OPERATIONS ARE MONITORED ON A PART-TIME BASIS BY US
CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY (CIA) OPERATIVES IN SAIGON AND IN
PROVINCIAL CAPITALS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.
"THE UNITED STATES ALSO PROVIDES DATA PROCESSING FACILITIES FOR
SPIS THROUGH A CONTRACTOR, COMPUTER SCIENCES SERVICES, INC., THE
SOURCES SAID. THEY SAID THE COMPANY RUNS INTELLIGENCE REPORTS
THROUGH ITS MACHINES TO CLASSIFY AND COLLATE THEM AND THE TURNS
THE MATERIAL OVER TO SPIS.
"THE PROGRAM THAT WAS EVENTUALLY NAMED PHOENIX WAS SET UP IN
VIETNAM IN 1967 BY WILLIAM E. COLBY, WHO NOW HEADS THE CIA.
DESIGNED AS A COORDINATED DRIVE AGAINST THE VIET CONG'S SHADOW
GOVERNMENT SYSTEM BY VIETNAMESE AND AMERICAN FORCES, IT WAS
CONTROLED BY THE UNITED STATES AND 1,2000 AMERICAN CIVILIAN AND
MILITARY PERSONNEL WERE INVOLVED IN IT AT THE HEIGHT OF THE WAR.
"PHOENIX CAME UNDER ATTACK IN 1971 BECAUSE OF A SYSTEM OF
QUOTAS WHICH ASSIGNED PROVINCIAL COMMITTES A SPECIFIED NUMBER
OF VIET CONG "NEUTRALIZATIONS" EACH MONTH. CRITICS CHARGED THAT
INNOCENT VICTIMS WERE KILLED TO FILL QUOTAS, AND THAT SOME
VIETNAMESE OFFICIALS AND AGENTS ALSO USED THE SYSTEM TO SETTLE
PERSONAL GRUDGES.
"COLBY TESTIFIED BEFORE A CONGRESSIONAL SUBCOMMITTEE THAT
TARGETS WERE KILLED ONLY WHEN THEY RESISTED ARREST. HE SUPPLIED
FIGURES SHOWING THAT 20,587 VIET CONG SUSPECTS WERE KILLED UNDER
THE PROGRAM FROM 1968 TO (GARBLE) VIETNAMESE OFFICIALS HAVE
SAID TWICE THAT NUMBER WERE KILLED IN THE SAME PERIOD.
"CONTINUED EXISTENCE OF THE PROGRAM UNDER ANOTHER NAME CAME
TO LIGHT WITH AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN DECEMBER THAT ONE
PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE HAD REPORTED FULFILLING 135 PER CENT OF ITS
QUOTA OF NEUTRALIZATIONS FOR THE YEAR.
"SAIGON GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS DECLINED TO COMMENT FURTHER ON
THE ANNOUNCEMENT OR PROVIDE FIGURES FOR THE REST OF THE COUNTRY,
CITING GROUNDS OF "NATIONAL SECURITY".
"ACCORDING TO SOURCES HERE, ABOUT 100 AMERICAN PERSONNEL ARE
NOW INVOLVED IN MONITORING THE PROGRAM. THEY SAID THAT OVERALL
RESPONSIBILITY FOR WATCHING IT RESTS WITH A US AIR FORCE OFFICER
ON DETACHED DUTY WITH THE AMERICAN EMBASSY IN SAIGON.
"SOME US SOURCES SAID THAT THE NUMBER OF OPERATIONS
BY SPIS HAVE BEEN DRASTICALLY REDUCED AND THAT THE PROGRAM HAS
LARGELY LOST ITS EFFECTIVENESS. THEY SAY THAT BECAUSE SPIS
PERSONNEL ARE EXEMPT FROM MILITARY SERVICE, IT HAS BECOME A
REPOSITORY FOR DRAFT DODGERS AND YOUTHS SEEKING TO AVOID THE
ARMY.”
>>>>>>>
May 1973 report, PHOENIX GOES UNDERGROUND
Reportedly, “AFTER A TWO MONTH RESPITE, THE PHOENIX PROGRAM IS QUIETLY
COMING BACK TO LIFE. AT A MAY 11 DELTA PROVINCE CHIEFS MEETING,
MR IV COMMANDER, MG NGUYEN VINH NGHI, DIRECTED ALL SECTORS TO
SHARPLY INCREASE INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS AND VIGOROUSLY ROOT
OUT THE VIET CONG INFRASTRUCTURE (VCI).
PHOENIX ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN GENERALLY RESTRAINED SINCE
THE CEASEFIRE, PARTLY BECAUSE THEY VIOLATE ARTICLE 3 C OF THE
PARIS AGREEMENT, AND PARTLY BECAUSE THE WORKING LEVEL FORCES--
TERRITORIAL UNITS, SUB- SECTOR S-2 S, POLICE, VILLAGE OFFICIALS--
LACKED THE ZEAL TO PURSUE THEIR RISKY BUSINESS. FOR A TIME,
THE GVN TRIED TO CONTINUE THE PROGRAM UNDER THE COVER OF
CHANGING THE NAMES OF THE TARGETS FROM VC INFRASTRUCTURE TO
"DISRUPTORS OF DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY." GENERAL NGHI'S RECENT
INSTRUCTIONS TO SECTOR COMMANDERS DID NOT PRETEND TO MAKE SUCH
SEMANTIC DISTINCTIONS.
A PHONG DINH PROVINCE PHOENIX OFFICIAL TOLD A CONSULATE
GENERAL OFFICER MAY 11 THAT SAIGON HAD INSTRUCTED ALL PROVINCE
PHUNG HOANG (PHOENIX) COMMITTEES TO DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF
MONTHLY OPERATIONS AGAINST VCI. THEPROGRAM WILL FUNCTION
QUIETLY, WITHOUT THE FANFARE AND PUBLICITY THAT IT USED TO
RECEIVE, BUT THE GVN HAS ASSIGNED IT HIGH PRIORITY.”
>>>>>>>
March 13, 1974 report, COUNTERINSURGENCY PROGRAMS
EMBASSY IS REQUESTED TO PROVIDE ANY INFORMATION THAT
MIGHT BE USEFUL IN RESPONDING TO FOLLOWING QUESTIONS THAT
HAVE BEEN POSED TO AID BY MOORHEAD SUBCOMMITTEE OF HOUSE
COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS.
QUESTION: QUOTE HAVE THERE EVER BEEN OR ARE THERE NOW ANY
EXPERIMENTAL PROGRAMS IN SELECTED DISTRICTS IN NORTHEAST
THAILAND DESIGNED TO IDENTIFY AND/OR NEUTRALIZE THE
COMMUNIST TERRORIST INFRASTRUCTURE? IF SO, HOW MANY
DOLLARS AND AMERICAN PERSONNEL (OF WHAT AGENCIES) ARE
INVOLVED? IN WHAT WAYS DOES SUCH A PROGRAM RESEMBLE THE
PHOENIX OPERATION IN VIETNAM? UNQUOTE.
QUESTION: QUOTE IN CONJUNCTION WITH DOD OFFICIALS, CAN YOU
CONFIRM REPORTS THAT THE U.S. MISSION IN THAILAND HAS
APPROVED AND/OR ALLOCATED FUNDS FOR A NEW ROYAL THAI GOVERN-
MENT COUNTERINSURGENCY PROGRAM IN THE NORTHEAST? SPECIF-
ICALLY, IS THERE ANY PLANNING FOR AMERICAN FUNDS TO BE USED
TO DEVELOP MORE PROVINCE AND DISTRICT LEVEL REACTION
CAPABILITY BY EITHER MILITARY OR PARAMILITARY FORCES? WHAT
IS THE PROJECTED COST TO THE THAI AND AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS?
HOW MANY AMERICAN PERSONNEL WILL BE INVOLVED? END QUOTE.
PLEASE REPLY BY COB MARCH 25. KISSINGER."
Stop the war against Iran.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Stop the war against Iran, next stop is in Tehran
By Lynda Carson - March 17, 2026
Anti-War Activist, Country Joe McDonald at Woodstock Music Festival
Anti-War Song - Country Joe & the Fish - VietNam Song - Live Woodstock 1969 -
(If you sing along with Country Joe McDonald, just say, “One two three, what are we fighting for, next stop is in Tehran.”)
Click below for video/song…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft0vkKCadgk
U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining convicted felon Trump’s war against Iran
U.S. allies decline to be bullied into joining the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s war against Iran over blocked oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S allies have humiliated our country over the madness of the convicted felon President Trump’s threats if they do not join Trump’s war, and in essence they ignored his threats, and have told him to piss off.
Reportedly, “Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a supporter of the convicted felon President Donald Trump, shared a post on X stating that “thermonuclear detonations” could create a new waterway as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue amid the Iran war.” The insane nuclear weapons advocate Newt Gingrich, resides in McLean, VA.
Reportedly in the past three weeks, “At least 200 US troops have been injured in the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran, a US military spokesperson said on Monday.
That’s right, reportedly, “Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 200 US service members have been wounded,” US Central Command spokesperson Cpt Tim Hawkins, said.
ABC News previously reported that injuries included burns, shrapnel wound, and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), citing an unnamed US official. Out of the 200 injured, at least 10 military personnel have been “seriously wounded”, Hawkins previously told the outlet.
As of Monday, 13 service members have been killed in the US war with Iran. Six crew members died last week when a US military refuelling plane crashed in western Iraq.
Additionally, “Six US service personnel were killed when an Iranian drone struck an operations centre at a civilian port in Kuwait and a seventh US service member died after being wounded in an attack on the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia.”
The convicted felon President Donald Trump drew a backlash on Sunday for suggesting US efforts to protect the Strait of Hormuz were unnecessary – and that “maybe we shouldn’t even be there at all” because his country has plenty of oil of its own.
Reportedly, “his comment on Sunday was similarly questioned in an immediate backlash on social media from critics who accused him of starting an unnecessary war – then demanding others step in to help him end it.
One post referred to the families of the 13 US service members killed in the conflict as of Sunday – and how they might react to the president’s “shouldn’t even be there” suggestion.
The cousin of Tech Sgt Tyler Simmons, one of six airmen killed when a US refueling tanker crashed last week, told Ohio ABC News affiliate WCMH that family was experiencing “the worst nightmare we could ever imagine”.
“This could have been prevented,” Stephan Douglas said in an interview before Trump made his Sunday night comments. “We didn’t need to be in this war. This is uncalled for, and this is what we get.”
The Marines may be sent into Iran.
Reportedly, the Marines may be sent into Iran, to fight the convicted felon Donald J. Trump’s war against the Iranian people. Reportedly, “The Pentagon is moving a Marine Expeditionary Unit and additional warships to the Middle East, as the war with Iran continues. The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal, will help respond to the Iranian campaign of attacks against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. So far, Tehran has remained committed to its pledge of paralyzing oil tanker traffic through the strategic waterway.
The WSJ reports that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has approved a request from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) for an element of an Amphibious Ready Group and attached Marine Expeditionary Unit, citing three U.S. officials. An Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) typically includes an assault ship, two transport docks, and a support vessel that carries an embarked Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of at least 2,200 Marines.”
The U.S. has repeatedly been losing its wars in other countries through the years, including in Vietnam. The convicted felon President Trump has already lost against the country of Iran in regards to the control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. public has been severely damaged with higher gas prices as a direct result. They may be going hungry, or having trouble paying their bills as a direct result of Trump’s unprovoked war against Iran.
During the U.S. war against Vietnam, the U.S. created death squads that killed thousands of people. The C.I.A. created the Phoenix Program later renamed SPIS, that was in part operated by a company hired by the C.I.A., called Computer Sciences Services, INC., and in contrast recently it was reported that the Pentagon has been using computerized AI programs to wage its war against Iran during the past three weeks.
According to Vietnam Veterans Against The War, “After the war, Vietnamese officials called the program "extremely destructive," and "a devious and cruel operation that cost the loss of thousands of our people." International peace and human rights organizations placed the toll of the Phoenix program at between 75,000 and 90,000 victims, the majority of them being peasants who couldn't buy the way off Colby's computer death list.”
The Phoenix Program a.k.a. Operation phoenix
Reportedly, “Until outlawed in mid 70s CIA directly involved in assassination attempts against Castro of Cuba, and Congolese leader Lumumba. CIA also encouraged plots that resulted in assassination of Dominican Republic President Trujillo, South Vietnamese president Ngo Dinh Diem in 63 and Chilean Rene Schneider in 73. Most extensive assassination op was Operation Phoenix conducted during latter part of VN war. Twentieth Century Fund. (1992). The Need to Know: Covert Action and American Democracy, 83.
Vietnam, in 82 Ex-Phoenix operative reveals that sometimes orders were given to kill U.S. military personnel who were considered security risks. He suspects the orders came not from "division", but from a higher authority such as the CIA or the ONI. Covert Action Information Bulletin (now Covert Action Quarterly) summer 82 52.
Vietnam, 75 Counter-spy magazine describes Phoenix Program as "the most indiscriminate and massive program of political murder since the nazi death camps of world war two." Counterspy spring/summer 75 6.”
January 1975, UPI report about the Phoenix Program.
Reportedly, ”THE UNITED STATES IS STILL INVOLVED WITH THE
SUCCESSOR TO THE ILL-FAMED PHOENIX PROGRAM THAT USED
ASSASSINATION AND TERROR TACTICS AGAINST SUSPECTED VIET CONG IN
THE LATE 1960'S, ACCORDING TO INFORMED US AND VIETNAMESE SOURCES.
"THE PROGRAM WAS PHASED OUT UNDER THE CODE NAME PHOENIX
FOLLOWING CHARGES MANY OF THOSE KILLED WERE ACTUALLY INNOCENT
CIVILIANS. IT HAS BEEN PLACED UNDER SOUTH VIETNAM'S NATIONAL POLICE
UNDER THE NAME SPECIAL POLICE INVESTIGATING SERVICE (SPIS),
THE SOURCES SAID.
"ACCORDING TO THE SOURCES, IT CONSISTS OF ABOUT 14,000 SPECIAL
TROOPS WHOSE OPERATIONS ARE MONITORED ON A PART-TIME BASIS BY US
CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY (CIA) OPERATIVES IN SAIGON AND IN
PROVINCIAL CAPITALS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.
"THE UNITED STATES ALSO PROVIDES DATA PROCESSING FACILITIES FOR
SPIS THROUGH A CONTRACTOR, COMPUTER SCIENCES SERVICES, INC., THE
SOURCES SAID. THEY SAID THE COMPANY RUNS INTELLIGENCE REPORTS
THROUGH ITS MACHINES TO CLASSIFY AND COLLATE THEM AND THE TURNS
THE MATERIAL OVER TO SPIS.
"THE PROGRAM THAT WAS EVENTUALLY NAMED PHOENIX WAS SET UP IN
VIETNAM IN 1967 BY WILLIAM E. COLBY, WHO NOW HEADS THE CIA.
DESIGNED AS A COORDINATED DRIVE AGAINST THE VIET CONG'S SHADOW
GOVERNMENT SYSTEM BY VIETNAMESE AND AMERICAN FORCES, IT WAS
CONTROLED BY THE UNITED STATES AND 1,2000 AMERICAN CIVILIAN AND
MILITARY PERSONNEL WERE INVOLVED IN IT AT THE HEIGHT OF THE WAR.
"PHOENIX CAME UNDER ATTACK IN 1971 BECAUSE OF A SYSTEM OF
QUOTAS WHICH ASSIGNED PROVINCIAL COMMITTES A SPECIFIED NUMBER
OF VIET CONG "NEUTRALIZATIONS" EACH MONTH. CRITICS CHARGED THAT
INNOCENT VICTIMS WERE KILLED TO FILL QUOTAS, AND THAT SOME
VIETNAMESE OFFICIALS AND AGENTS ALSO USED THE SYSTEM TO SETTLE
PERSONAL GRUDGES.
"COLBY TESTIFIED BEFORE A CONGRESSIONAL SUBCOMMITTEE THAT
TARGETS WERE KILLED ONLY WHEN THEY RESISTED ARREST. HE SUPPLIED
FIGURES SHOWING THAT 20,587 VIET CONG SUSPECTS WERE KILLED UNDER
THE PROGRAM FROM 1968 TO (GARBLE) VIETNAMESE OFFICIALS HAVE
SAID TWICE THAT NUMBER WERE KILLED IN THE SAME PERIOD.
"CONTINUED EXISTENCE OF THE PROGRAM UNDER ANOTHER NAME CAME
TO LIGHT WITH AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN DECEMBER THAT ONE
PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE HAD REPORTED FULFILLING 135 PER CENT OF ITS
QUOTA OF NEUTRALIZATIONS FOR THE YEAR.
"SAIGON GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS DECLINED TO COMMENT FURTHER ON
THE ANNOUNCEMENT OR PROVIDE FIGURES FOR THE REST OF THE COUNTRY,
CITING GROUNDS OF "NATIONAL SECURITY".
"ACCORDING TO SOURCES HERE, ABOUT 100 AMERICAN PERSONNEL ARE
NOW INVOLVED IN MONITORING THE PROGRAM. THEY SAID THAT OVERALL
RESPONSIBILITY FOR WATCHING IT RESTS WITH A US AIR FORCE OFFICER
ON DETACHED DUTY WITH THE AMERICAN EMBASSY IN SAIGON.
"SOME US SOURCES SAID THAT THE NUMBER OF OPERATIONS
BY SPIS HAVE BEEN DRASTICALLY REDUCED AND THAT THE PROGRAM HAS
LARGELY LOST ITS EFFECTIVENESS. THEY SAY THAT BECAUSE SPIS
PERSONNEL ARE EXEMPT FROM MILITARY SERVICE, IT HAS BECOME A
REPOSITORY FOR DRAFT DODGERS AND YOUTHS SEEKING TO AVOID THE
ARMY.”
>>>>>>>
May 1973 report, PHOENIX GOES UNDERGROUND
Reportedly, “AFTER A TWO MONTH RESPITE, THE PHOENIX PROGRAM IS QUIETLY
COMING BACK TO LIFE. AT A MAY 11 DELTA PROVINCE CHIEFS MEETING,
MR IV COMMANDER, MG NGUYEN VINH NGHI, DIRECTED ALL SECTORS TO
SHARPLY INCREASE INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS AND VIGOROUSLY ROOT
OUT THE VIET CONG INFRASTRUCTURE (VCI).
PHOENIX ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN GENERALLY RESTRAINED SINCE
THE CEASEFIRE, PARTLY BECAUSE THEY VIOLATE ARTICLE 3 C OF THE
PARIS AGREEMENT, AND PARTLY BECAUSE THE WORKING LEVEL FORCES--
TERRITORIAL UNITS, SUB- SECTOR S-2 S, POLICE, VILLAGE OFFICIALS--
LACKED THE ZEAL TO PURSUE THEIR RISKY BUSINESS. FOR A TIME,
THE GVN TRIED TO CONTINUE THE PROGRAM UNDER THE COVER OF
CHANGING THE NAMES OF THE TARGETS FROM VC INFRASTRUCTURE TO
"DISRUPTORS OF DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY." GENERAL NGHI'S RECENT
INSTRUCTIONS TO SECTOR COMMANDERS DID NOT PRETEND TO MAKE SUCH
SEMANTIC DISTINCTIONS.
A PHONG DINH PROVINCE PHOENIX OFFICIAL TOLD A CONSULATE
GENERAL OFFICER MAY 11 THAT SAIGON HAD INSTRUCTED ALL PROVINCE
PHUNG HOANG (PHOENIX) COMMITTEES TO DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF
MONTHLY OPERATIONS AGAINST VCI. THEPROGRAM WILL FUNCTION
QUIETLY, WITHOUT THE FANFARE AND PUBLICITY THAT IT USED TO
RECEIVE, BUT THE GVN HAS ASSIGNED IT HIGH PRIORITY.”
>>>>>>>
March 13, 1974 report, COUNTERINSURGENCY PROGRAMS
EMBASSY IS REQUESTED TO PROVIDE ANY INFORMATION THAT
MIGHT BE USEFUL IN RESPONDING TO FOLLOWING QUESTIONS THAT
HAVE BEEN POSED TO AID BY MOORHEAD SUBCOMMITTEE OF HOUSE
COMMITTEE ON GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS.
QUESTION: QUOTE HAVE THERE EVER BEEN OR ARE THERE NOW ANY
EXPERIMENTAL PROGRAMS IN SELECTED DISTRICTS IN NORTHEAST
THAILAND DESIGNED TO IDENTIFY AND/OR NEUTRALIZE THE
COMMUNIST TERRORIST INFRASTRUCTURE? IF SO, HOW MANY
DOLLARS AND AMERICAN PERSONNEL (OF WHAT AGENCIES) ARE
INVOLVED? IN WHAT WAYS DOES SUCH A PROGRAM RESEMBLE THE
PHOENIX OPERATION IN VIETNAM? UNQUOTE.
QUESTION: QUOTE IN CONJUNCTION WITH DOD OFFICIALS, CAN YOU
CONFIRM REPORTS THAT THE U.S. MISSION IN THAILAND HAS
APPROVED AND/OR ALLOCATED FUNDS FOR A NEW ROYAL THAI GOVERN-
MENT COUNTERINSURGENCY PROGRAM IN THE NORTHEAST? SPECIF-
ICALLY, IS THERE ANY PLANNING FOR AMERICAN FUNDS TO BE USED
TO DEVELOP MORE PROVINCE AND DISTRICT LEVEL REACTION
CAPABILITY BY EITHER MILITARY OR PARAMILITARY FORCES? WHAT
IS THE PROJECTED COST TO THE THAI AND AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS?
HOW MANY AMERICAN PERSONNEL WILL BE INVOLVED? END QUOTE.
PLEASE REPLY BY COB MARCH 25. KISSINGER."
Stop the war against Iran.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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