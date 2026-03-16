Berkeley Tenants Convention to select 2026 Rent Board Slate to meet on April 19, 2026 by Berkeley Tenants Union

Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.