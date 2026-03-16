From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Berkeley Tenants Convention to select 2026 Rent Board Slate to meet on April 19, 2026
Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.
Berkeley Tenants Convention to meet on April 19, 2026
Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.
Hosting the convention is a coalition of organizations supporting the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, housing as a human right, and the California Tenants Bill of Rights. These include the Berkeley Tenants Union, Berkeley Copwatch, Berkeley NAACP, Cal Berkeley Democrats, California Working Families Party, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Friends of Adeline, Gray Panthers, Healthy Black Families, Our Revolution, UAW 4811, and Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club.
Following the Convention, members of the public will vote on who to nominate for a slate of Rent Board candidates. Candidates interested in seeking the nomination have until 12 AM on Sunday, March 22 to apply, and will be interviewed by sponsoring organizations in early April. Voting will begin after the Convention and close on Tuesday, April 28. Any Berkeley resident 16 or older may request a ballot. Both electronic and paper ballots will be available.
For details and links to candidate applications and ballot requests, please visit https://www.berkeleytenants.org/convention
For more information, contact berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com
Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.
Hosting the convention is a coalition of organizations supporting the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, housing as a human right, and the California Tenants Bill of Rights. These include the Berkeley Tenants Union, Berkeley Copwatch, Berkeley NAACP, Cal Berkeley Democrats, California Working Families Party, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Friends of Adeline, Gray Panthers, Healthy Black Families, Our Revolution, UAW 4811, and Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club.
Following the Convention, members of the public will vote on who to nominate for a slate of Rent Board candidates. Candidates interested in seeking the nomination have until 12 AM on Sunday, March 22 to apply, and will be interviewed by sponsoring organizations in early April. Voting will begin after the Convention and close on Tuesday, April 28. Any Berkeley resident 16 or older may request a ballot. Both electronic and paper ballots will be available.
For details and links to candidate applications and ballot requests, please visit https://www.berkeleytenants.org/convention
For more information, contact berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.berkeleytenants.org/convention
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network