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East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Berkeley Tenants Convention to select 2026 Rent Board Slate to meet on April 19, 2026

by Berkeley Tenants Union
Mon, Mar 16, 2026 9:22PM
Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.
Berkeley Tenants Convention to meet on April 19, 2026

Candidates for Rent Board seeking the support of the Tenant Convention will be participating in the 2026 Berkeley Tenants Convention on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This event will feature candidate speeches and Q&A, and will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 at the Black Repertory Theatre in South Berkeley.

Hosting the convention is a coalition of organizations supporting the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, housing as a human right, and the California Tenants Bill of Rights. These include the Berkeley Tenants Union, Berkeley Copwatch, Berkeley NAACP, Cal Berkeley Democrats, California Working Families Party, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Friends of Adeline, Gray Panthers, Healthy Black Families, Our Revolution, UAW 4811, and Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club.

Following the Convention, members of the public will vote on who to nominate for a slate of Rent Board candidates. Candidates interested in seeking the nomination have until 12 AM on Sunday, March 22 to apply, and will be interviewed by sponsoring organizations in early April. Voting will begin after the Convention and close on Tuesday, April 28. Any Berkeley resident 16 or older may request a ballot. Both electronic and paper ballots will be available.

For details and links to candidate applications and ballot requests, please visit https://www.berkeleytenants.org/convention

For more information, contact berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.berkeleytenants.org/convention
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