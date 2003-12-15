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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/21/2026
International Anti-War

Mass Online Rally: Stand with Iran against U.S. Imperialist and Zionist assault

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Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
multiple organizations
Location Details:
Zoom
https://bit.ly/iran-3-21
Join the International League of Peoples Struggles, the Resist US-Led War Movement, and the United National Antiwar Coalition in a mass online indignation rally against the joint assault by the Zionist entity of "Israel" and the United States on the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US war machine, fueled by a global network of military bases and billions in Pentagon spending, is raining destruction on Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon, following decades of hybrid warfare against Iran and regional resistance. The US-Israel war on committing every kind of war crime - murdering civilians, targeting hospitals and schools, and targeting gas and oil depots and refineries causing catastrophic ecological damage and massive illness and suffering. The US and "Israel" will be held responsible for every drop of blood shed by this war for imperialist aims.

In self-defense, Iran and regional resistance forces have struck back at the US bases enabling these attacks. These bases have aided in bombings that have killed more than a thousand Iranians and over 700 Lebanese since the war began on February 28, 2026, and killed millions in wars across West Asia in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen. The people, in one united voice, reject forever wars in the region and will rally and fight to defend national sovereignty and stop this war. We will struggle and fight for a just and lasting peace through supporting the ultimate ejection of US-NATO-Israel from West Asia and standing for true self-determination.

Hear from speakers internationally in this global online rally uniting anti-war movements and progressive sectors world wide in a show of force in solidarity with Iran and all peoples under imperialist assault.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 16, 2026 5:41PM
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