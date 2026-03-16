Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson

Human Billboard for Gaza – Thursday, 5 PM @ El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson. East Bay communities are taking a stand: demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza and U.S. complicity. With banners, flags, and bodies in the streets, the message is clear: Gaza is not forgotten. Bring your sign. Bring your keffiyeh. Bring someone who needs to see what true solidarity looks like.