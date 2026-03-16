Nonviolent Peaceforce - An Interview with Anna Zaros jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Interview with Anna Zaros, Director for Advancement for Nonviolent Peaceforce.

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Nonviolent Peaceforce was established in 2003. Their mission is to protect civilians in conflict areas through unarmed strategies, build peace side-by-side with local communities, and advocate for the wider adoption of these approaches to safeguard human lives and dignity. NP has worked in places like Sudan, Iraq, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar and Minneapolis, USA during recent ICE violence there.



"No matter what the violent conflict situation is, there is always space for peace."

— Anna Zaros (Nonviolent Peaceforce)



This interview was originally broadcast on March 12, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC with John Malkin, Thursdays at noon.