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Canvass For Claudia Jimenez For Richmond Mayor!
Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Richmond Progressive Alliance
Location Details:
12929 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA
Today Richmond has the lowest homicide rate and highest city revenue ever in our history. City Councilmember Claudia Jimenez led the way on the public safety and financial reforms that got us here. That's why she's endorsed by the Richmond Progressive Alliance.
Just think what we could accomplish with Claudia Jimenez as mayor!
Join us as we knock doors and talk to neighbors to elect Claudia for Mayor! All experience levels are welcome for Sat, Mar 21, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM PDT!
To signup, go to 👉🏽 claudiaformayor.com and help continue our grassroots, corporate-free, and people powered movement!
OTHER DATES TO CANVASS:
Sun, Mar 22, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT
Sat, Mar 28, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM PDT
Sun, Mar 29, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT
Just think what we could accomplish with Claudia Jimenez as mayor!
Join us as we knock doors and talk to neighbors to elect Claudia for Mayor! All experience levels are welcome for Sat, Mar 21, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM PDT!
To signup, go to 👉🏽 claudiaformayor.com and help continue our grassroots, corporate-free, and people powered movement!
OTHER DATES TO CANVASS:
Sun, Mar 22, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT
Sat, Mar 28, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM PDT
Sun, Mar 29, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT
For more information: https://www.claudiaformayor.com/canvassing...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 16, 2026 2:22AM
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