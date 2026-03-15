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Death is stalking Effie’s House
Falck ambulances are sometimes slow to arrive on the scene, and the Fire Trucks have to wait around until they appear.
Death is stalking Effie’s House
By Lynda Carson - March 15, 2026
Oakland, CA - On Saturday evening March 14, 2026, a Falck emergency medical service vehicle (ambulance) appeared at Effie’s House around 10:30PM, and left around a half an hour later. The bright red and white lights flashing from the ambulance lit up the street and neighboring buildings during the whole time. Generally, an Oakland Fire Truck full of fire fighters appears first, and waits until a Falck ambulance shows up sometime afterwards. Meanwhile, a group of fire fighters enter the building, and go to a tenant’s apartment to see what they can do to help out, until a Falck ambulance eventually arrives.
The Oakland Fire Department goes to Effie’s House so often, it appears that they use the building as a site to train some of their firefighters at. Sometimes on a Saturday morning, a few large fire trucks appear will appear in front of Effie’s House, and the fire fighters extend a long ladder from one of the fire trucks up to the rooftop of the three story building. Then they practice going up and down the ladder in full gear, as though they had to fight a fire, and go through the roof, or smoothing like that. Then afterwards they all hang out for a while chatting with one another in front of the building until they take off to do whatever it is that they are supposed to be doing at that moment.
Effie’s House is named after Effie Robinson, an ex-cop with the Oakland Police Department, who was a building manager at Effie’s House around 27 years ago, and before.
Death is stalking Effie’s House.
Since January of 2008, six residents of Effie’s House have died, including two of the residents who have committed suicide.
On January 18, 2008, Effie's House tenant Greg Laney was found dead along the side of the building, and the coroner's office claimed that Laney killed himself by diving off the building rooftop onto the driveway of the property next door. After Greg died, I have wondered what it was like for Greg to have his last cup of coffee, or his last walk, or last night of sleep, before he he took his life diving from the rooftop of the 21 unit residential building, that was built around 1906.
Since Greg died, Grendolynn Penny of apartment #1 died. Nina Austin of apartment #1 died. Sam Johnson of apartment B in the basement, died by suicide. Frederick Howard of apartment #1 died. And a woman from Hawaii who resided in apartment #7 died also.
That makes 6 deaths at Effie’s House in a span of 18 years. On average that is around one death every three years at Effie’s House, and three of the people died who resided in apartment #1. If the walls could talk in that apartment, it may have quite a story to tell.
Frederick Howard was the last person to die while residing at Effie’s House, and he passed away on February 25, 2025, around a year ago.
Public records reveal that on February 5, 2025, shortly before he passed away, apparently Frederick made a call asking for help, but the records reveal that the EMS call was canceled on the scene by ambulance. See public record below.
2500010569 - 000 02/05/2025 11:19:50 829 E 19TH St # 1 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
Public records also reveal that on the day that Frederick died on February 25, 2025, an emergency medical service ambulance was at Frederick’s apartment. The Falck ambulance medical service personnel did not bother to tell the other tenants at the building that Frederick died, and the tenants at Effie’s House were shocked to hear that Frederick died sometime later. Management hushed it up also, and generally does not tell the tenants when someone in the building passes away. The building is owned by the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation (EBALDC). See public records below from the day that Frederick died.
2500016599 - 000 02/25/2025 16:21:16 829 E 19TH St # 1 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
Falck is in the news at times, and since I discovered that Falck was at Frederick’s apartment the same day that he died, I have wondered if they killed him somehow.
When I spoke with Frederick’s son around a year ago who was cleaning up his apartment after he died, it seemed strange to me that his son did not know how he died, or what he died of. May Frederick rest in peace.
Falck - BBB complaints may be found by clicking on the link below…
https://www.bbb.org/us/ca/orange/profile/medical-transportation/falck-usa-inc-1126-1000080725/complaints
Falck ambulances are at Effie’s House so often, it seems to appear that death is stalking Effie’s House, and one never knows who may die next.
See a few public records below that I managed to dig up about some of Falck’s activities…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newsland2 [at] gmail.com
Note: I searched through 3,500 pages of public records to dig up the following records below in an effort to try and have a better understanding of what has been happening…
Incident number, date, address, record completed yes, record reviewed no.
2500000965 - 000 01/04/2025 14:47:40 829 E 19TH St # 4 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500001304 - 000 01/05/2025 21:11:47 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500002428 - 000 01/09/2025 16:20:04 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500004939 - 000 01/17/2025 21:42:37 829 E 19TH St # 4 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2500005793 - 000 01/21/2025 00:52:20 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500006299 - 000 01/22/2025 17:32:31 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500007462 - 000 01/26/2025 11:05:00 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500008297 - 000 01/29/2025 06:38:28 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500008436 - 000 01/29/2025 14:30:52 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500009368 - 000 02/01/2025 12:23:11 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500010176 - 000 02/04/2025 03:57:33 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500010398 - 000 02/04/2025 20:06:24 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500010569 - 000 02/05/2025 11:19:50 829 E 19TH St # 1 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500011848 - 000 02/09/2025 23:59:50 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500016599 - 000 02/25/2025 16:21:16 829 E 19TH St # 1 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500026293 - 000 03/29/2025 21:39:52 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500041988 - 000 05/22/2025 19:29:45 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500042836 - 000 05/25/2025 21:29:29 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500044257 - 000 05/30/2025 18:47:28 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500047475 - 000 06/10/2025 20:53:23 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500048667 - 000 06/15/2025 04:22:05 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500051410 - 000 06/24/2025 10:57:26 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500051883 - 000 06/26/2025 01:23:58 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500053303 - 000 06/30/2025 20:12:18 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500057175 - 000 07/13/2025 06:06:34 829 E 19TH St # 5 511 - Lock-out Yes No
2500058526 - 000 07/17/2025 12:34:18 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500058614 - 000 07/17/2025 18:41:53 829 E 19TH St # 5 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2500058713 - 000 07/18/2025 06:59:17 829 E 19TH St 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2500058865 - 000 07/18/2025 16:57:06 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500059136 - 000 07/19/2025 16:28:10 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500059240 - 000 07/20/2025 01:14:34 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2500059265 - 000 07/20/2025 03:30:03 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2500059558 - 000 07/21/2025 00:35:10 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500059833 - 000 07/21/2025 21:51:06 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500060077 - 000 07/22/2025 20:00:47 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500060187 - 000 07/23/2025 08:41:14 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500060602 - 000 07/24/2025 14:58:45 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500060877 - 000 07/25/2025 05:16:29 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500060929 - 000 07/25/2025 10:32:33 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500061143 - 000 07/26/2025 04:44:40 829 E 19TH St # 5 311A - EMS call assess and refer Yes No
2500061704 - 000 07/28/2025 04:37:17 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500062508 - 000 07/30/2025 16:58:14 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500065038 - 000 08/07/2025 21:30:18 829 E 19TH St # 5 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2500065060 - 000 08/07/2025 23:52:24 829 E 19TH St # 5 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2500066292 - 000 08/12/2025 03:58:59 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500067791 - 000 08/17/2025 02:00:45 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500068864 - 000 08/20/2025 17:04:29 829 E 19TH St # 5 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2500069863 - 000 08/24/2025 05:13:44 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500070160 - 000 08/25/2025 05:42:42 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500070310 - 000 08/25/2025 14:21:57 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500070332 - 000 08/25/2025 15:30:47 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500072252 - 000 08/31/2025 18:59:39 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500075424 - 000 09/10/2025 19:04:06 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500077251 - 000 09/16/2025 21:26:22 829 E 19TH St # 5 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2500078271 - 000 09/20/2025 04:05:51 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500079983 - 000 09/25/2025 20:49:54 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500081035 - 000 09/29/2025 21:08:44 829 E 19TH St # 5 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2500083072 - 000 10/06/2025 16:36:16 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500084291 - 000 10/10/2025 21:23:57 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500085203 - 000 10/14/2025 08:17:04 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500086103 - 000 10/17/2025 14:08:30 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500086390 - 000 10/18/2025 16:01:45 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500086884 - 000 10/20/2025 10:56:26 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2500087013 - 000 10/20/2025 16:27:32 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500089125 - 000 10/27/2025 22:18:57 829 E 19TH St # 5 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2500089224 - 000 10/28/2025 09:08:04 829 E 19TH St # 5 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2500089670 - 000 10/29/2025 16:53:45 829 E 19TH St # 19 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500090918 - 000 11/03/2025 06:56:56 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500091168 - 000 11/04/2025 02:16:28 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500091373 - 000 11/04/2025 17:14:00 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500091527 - 000 11/05/2025 07:14:46 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500091887 - 000 11/06/2025 10:54:30 829 E 19TH St # 5 550 - Public service assistance, other Yes No
2500092027 - 000 11/06/2025 18:09:43 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500092531 - 000 11/08/2025 11:36:22 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500092731 - 000 11/09/2025 01:38:46 829 E 19TH St # 5 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2500092831 - 000 11/09/2025 12:05:52 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500093611 - 000 11/12/2025 05:09:21 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500093903 - 000 11/13/2025 01:18:55 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500094075 - 000 11/13/2025 14:21:14 829 E 19TH St # 5 320 - Emergency medical service, other Yes No
2500094097 - 000 11/13/2025 15:08:17 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500094152 - 000 11/13/2025 19:10:54 829 E 19TH St # 5 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2500094195 - 000 11/13/2025 23:16:37 829 E 19TH St # 5 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2500095333 - 000 11/18/2025 07:23:28 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2500095503 - 000 11/18/2025 18:56:26 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2500095562 - 000 11/19/2025 00:24:36 829 E 19TH St # 5 710 - Malicious, mischievous false call, other Yes No
2500095850 - 000 11/19/2025 22:47:48 829 E 19TH St # 5 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2500096102 - 000 11/20/2025 18:40:41 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500096299 - 000 11/21/2025 13:51:23 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500096495 - 000 11/22/2025 07:02:18 829 E 19TH St # 5 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2500097856 - 000 11/26/2025 17:50:37 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500097872 - 000 11/26/2025 18:46:18 829 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2500097932 - 000 11/26/2025 23:16:28 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2500102399 - 000 12/13/2025 08:11:31 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600000991 - 000 01/04/2026 11:12:18 829 E 19TH St # 5 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600002731 - 000 01/10/2026 01:52:52 829 E 19TH St # 5 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600006518 - 000 01/22/2026 14:25:15 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2600006578 - 000 01/22/2026 17:13:10 829 E 19TH St # 5 710 - Malicious, mischievous false call, other Yes No
2600009331 - 000 02/01/2026 01:47:12 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600010532 - 000 02/05/2026 06:46:07 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600010708 - 000 02/05/2026 17:47:57 829 E 19TH St 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600011095 - 000 02/06/2026 23:04:05 829 E 19TH St # 5 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600011326 - 000 02/07/2026 18:29:43 829 E 19TH St # 5 554 - Assist invalid Yes No
2600011456 - 000 02/08/2026 05:44:20 829 E 19TH St # 5 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600011679 - 000 02/08/2026 23:16:43 829 E 19TH St # 5 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600012001 - 000 02/09/2026 21:15:33 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2600012239 - 000 02/10/2026 15:26:34 829 E 19TH St # 5 671 - Hazmat release investigation w/ no hazmat Yes No
2600014642 - 000 02/19/2026 07:21:07 829 E 19TH St 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600014699 - 000 02/19/2026 11:22:05 829 E 19TH St # 5 600 - Good intent call, other Yes No
2600014852 - 000 02/19/2026 22:18:37 829 E 19TH St # 5 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600014998 - 000 02/20/2026 12:16:23 829 E 19TH St # 5 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600015492 - 000 02/22/2026 08:30:32 829 E 19TH St # 5 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600017300 - 000 02/28/2026 11:29:33 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2600017816 - 000 03/02/2026 04:13:23 829 E 19TH St # 5 500 - Service Call, other Yes No
2600017825 - 000 03/02/2026 05:02:46 829 E 19TH St # 5 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
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