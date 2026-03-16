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Indybay Feature
Phone Bank for Leqaa Kordai & Ya'akub Ira Vijandre
Date:
Monday, March 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CAIR Action
Location Details:
Zoom
https://bit.ly/pb-ly
https://bit.ly/pb-ly
Phone Bank for Leqaa Kordai & Ya'akub Ira Vijandre
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 14, 2026 6:25PM
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