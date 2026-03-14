SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 13, 2026 – In a move that experts say directly challenges the rule of law in the United States, the Trump administration today issued an order declaring that a start-up Texas oil company is exempt from any state law that conflicts with its plan to restart oil production on California’s Central Coast.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Secretary Chris Wright cited the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to order Sable Offshore Corp. to restart three old offshore platforms and onshore facilities, including a failed pipeline responsible for one of the worst oil spills in California history just 10 years ago.Sable’s project has been bogged down by multiple lawsuits and court injunctions, felony criminal charges against the company, and the company’s failure to secure or in some cases even apply for key approvals and permits. The Trump administration’s action attempts to exempt Sable from any state law that conflicts with Sable’s project.“Restarting a failed pipeline with no legal or regulatory guardrails puts Californians in harm’s way,” said Linda Krop, Chief Counsel of the Environmental Defense Center (EDC), the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit law firm that has led opposition to the Sable project. “Sable has shown repeatedly that it can’t be trusted to operate responsibly or even legally. In its short existence, Sable’s tactics have resulted in felony criminal charges, court injunctions, a record $18 million fine from the California Coastal Commission, and broad opposition across the state. Allowing this company to bypass any law that gets in its way poses a threat to the coast, to wildlife, to businesses, and to everyone living near the pipeline route.”“This will have zero impact on gas prices and puts our state at risk of another environmental and economic disaster,” said Alex Katz, EDC’s Executive Director. “The administration is enriching its wealthy friends at the expense of this community.”The pipeline that runs from the Gaviota Coast to Kern County has been shut down since the 2015 Plains Oil Spill at Refugio State Beach, which poisoned coastal habitats, killed marine mammals and other animals, closed fisheries and other businesses, and spread oil 150 miles down the coast. Critically, California’s Fire Marshal told the company late last year that the pipeline needs more repairs before it can start.Under California law, Sable has yet to secure necessary approvals including an easement to operate the pipeline through Gaviota State Park and a new Coastal Development Permit from the Coastal Commission. To date, no state or federal agency has conducted an environmental review of the project or held public hearings as required by law.“This is bigger than any one oil project,” Krop said. “Anyone who cares about state sovereignty and the rule of law in our country – not to mention the environment and public safety – should be outraged. We will do everything we can to challenge this blatantly unlawful order.”