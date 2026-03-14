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California Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

Trump administration order declares embattled oil project exempt from state laws

by Environmental Defense Center
Sat, Mar 14, 2026 1:23PM
SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 13, 2026 – In a move that experts say directly challenges the rule of law in the United States, the Trump administration today issued an order declaring that a start-up Texas oil company is exempt from any state law that conflicts with its plan to restart oil production on California’s Central Coast.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Secretary Chris Wright cited the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to order Sable Offshore Corp. to restart three old offshore platforms and onshore facilities, including a failed pipeline responsible for one of the worst oil spills in California history just 10 years ago.

Sable’s project has been bogged down by multiple lawsuits and court injunctions, felony criminal charges against the company, and the company’s failure to secure or in some cases even apply for key approvals and permits. The Trump administration’s action attempts to exempt Sable from any state law that conflicts with Sable’s project.

“Restarting a failed pipeline with no legal or regulatory guardrails puts Californians in harm’s way,” said Linda Krop, Chief Counsel of the Environmental Defense Center (EDC), the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit law firm that has led opposition to the Sable project. “Sable has shown repeatedly that it can’t be trusted to operate responsibly or even legally. In its short existence, Sable’s tactics have resulted in felony criminal charges, court injunctions, a record $18 million fine from the California Coastal Commission, and broad opposition across the state. Allowing this company to bypass any law that gets in its way poses a threat to the coast, to wildlife, to businesses, and to everyone living near the pipeline route.”

“This will have zero impact on gas prices and puts our state at risk of another environmental and economic disaster,” said Alex Katz, EDC’s Executive Director. “The administration is enriching its wealthy friends at the expense of this community.”

The pipeline that runs from the Gaviota Coast to Kern County has been shut down since the 2015 Plains Oil Spill at Refugio State Beach, which poisoned coastal habitats, killed marine mammals and other animals, closed fisheries and other businesses, and spread oil 150 miles down the coast. Critically, California’s Fire Marshal told the company late last year that the pipeline needs more repairs before it can start.

Under California law, Sable has yet to secure necessary approvals including an easement to operate the pipeline through Gaviota State Park and a new Coastal Development Permit from the Coastal Commission. To date, no state or federal agency has conducted an environmental review of the project or held public hearings as required by law.

“This is bigger than any one oil project,” Krop said. “Anyone who cares about state sovereignty and the rule of law in our country – not to mention the environment and public safety – should be outraged. We will do everything we can to challenge this blatantly unlawful order.”


https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/programs_press_type/parent-room/trump-administration-order-declares-embattled-oil-project-exempt-from-state-laws/
For more information: https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/
§Presidential order on Sable pipeline would undermine rule of law
by Environmental Defense Center
Sat, Mar 14, 2026 1:26PM
2026_03_03_sable_slip-opinion-re-preemption.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (264.5KB)
Presidential order on Sable pipeline would undermine rule of law and create public safety threat in California

March 5, 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA – This week, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a legal opinion to help Sable Offshore Corp., the Texas company trying to restart a failed oil pipeline and other old facilities on the Central Coast of California. The opinion states that the President of the United States can use the Defense Production Act to order Sable to restart production, preempting all state law requirements and approvals that Sable has so far failed to secure.

The pipeline that runs from Santa Barbara to Kern County has been shut down for more than 10 years since it ruptured due to severe corrosion and caused one of the worst oil spills in state history. State regulators have told the company that the pipeline is not safe to restart without more repairs.

“Even in these unprecedented times, this abuse of executive power would be staggering,” said EDC Chief Counsel Linda Krop. “The federal administration is threatening to prop up a company that has flouted the law and failed to make necessary repairs identified by state regulators. Restarting this defective pipeline without following any state or federal safety laws would directly threaten our environment, our economic security, and the health and safety of Californians.”

Sable’s project has been bogged down after the company’s aggressive tactics resulted in felony criminal charges, a court injunction preventing restart of the pipeline without proper permits, multiple cease-and-desist orders from state regulators, and a record $18 million fine from the California Coastal Commission. A lawsuit filed by EDC also resulted in an injunction preventing Sable from restarting without all necessary approvals.

Under California law, Sable can’t restart without securing approvals including an easement to operate the pipeline through Gaviota State Park and a new Coastal Development Permit from the Coastal Commission. To date, no state or federal agency has conducted an environmental review of the project or held public hearings as required by law.

A presidential order that essentially exempts one oil company from any laws that get in its way would have dire consequences, Krop said.

“This is bigger than any one oil project. Anyone who cares about state sovereignty, law and order, and our environment should be outraged. We are exploring all options to challenge what would be a blatantly unlawful order,” she said.


https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/programs_press_type/parent-room/presidential-order-on-sable-pipeline-would-undermine-rule-of-law-and-create-public-safety-threat-in-california/
https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/
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