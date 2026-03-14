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Indybay Feature
Unstitched: A Celebration of the Saree
Date:
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lara Lakshmi
Location Details:
Asian Art Museum, Larkin St, San Francisco. Parking is at the adjoining UC Law or Civic Center garages.
It’s 2026, and the Asian Art Museum is hosting its first ever exhibit focused on the sari (aka saree), a unstitched garment 18 feet long and four feet wide. It is draped and lightly pinned to fit each wearer every time it is worn. Both beautiful and practical, the sari has quietly shaped the story of South Asia. It has clothed generations through ancient civilizations, colonial rule, and modern times, and today stands as a global symbol of culture and style.
In Samsung Hall, view the debut of original art on saris by more than 30 of India’s most prestigious contemporary creators, including Seema Kohli, Thota Vaikuntam, and Thota Tharani, and Bay Area artists Shirin Nijhawan, Sheetal Seth and Lara Lakshmi.
In Samsung Hall, view the debut of original art on saris by more than 30 of India’s most prestigious contemporary creators, including Seema Kohli, Thota Vaikuntam, and Thota Tharani, and Bay Area artists Shirin Nijhawan, Sheetal Seth and Lara Lakshmi.
For more information: https://calendar.asianart.org/event/unstit...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 14, 2026 8:02AM
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