top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/29/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action

Unstitched: A Celebration of the Saree

Unstitched exhibit header
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lara Lakshmi
Location Details:
Asian Art Museum, Larkin St, San Francisco. Parking is at the adjoining UC Law or Civic Center garages.
It’s 2026, and the Asian Art Museum is hosting its first ever exhibit focused on the sari (aka saree), a unstitched garment 18 feet long and four feet wide. It is draped and lightly pinned to fit each wearer every time it is worn. Both beautiful and practical, the sari has quietly shaped the story of South Asia. It has clothed generations through ancient civilizations, colonial rule, and modern times, and today stands as a global symbol of culture and style.

In Samsung Hall, view the debut of original art on saris by more than 30 of India’s most prestigious contemporary creators, including Seema Kohli, Thota Vaikuntam, and Thota Tharani, and Bay Area artists Shirin Nijhawan, Sheetal Seth and Lara Lakshmi.
For more information: https://calendar.asianart.org/event/unstit...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 14, 2026 8:02AM
§Sari Art by Thota Tharani
by Lara Lakshmi
Sat, Mar 14, 2026 8:02AM
Thota Tharani is an art director based in Chennai, India
original image (4284x5712)
https://calendar.asianart.org/event/unstit...
§Sari Art by Thota Vaikuntam
by Lara Lakshmi
Sat, Mar 14, 2026 8:02AM
Thota Vaikuntam is arguably the top living artist in India.
original image (6880x5504)
https://calendar.asianart.org/event/unstit...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code