UFCLP Time For Mayor Lurie To GOSTOP Harassing Black Residents & Causing Health & Safety Dangers3/17/26 SF City Hall Press Conference 12 noon pm1:00 pm Speak Out At SF Civil Service Commission Rm 400 SF City HallMayor Daniel Lurie as Mayor has seen his “job” as “cleaning up” the City. The homeless and poor of San Francisco have no place to go as gentrification has driven working people out of the City. Luurie’s solution to this is to personally harass and bully the residents of the Tenderloin, working class residents in campers and other homeless people in San Francisco. These are the tactics of the Trump government and the Epstein billionaire class.Instead of focusing on building more housing for poor and working people, Lurie has also personally targeted mostly Black homeless in the Tenderloin by demanding that they move on. He has been using his SFPD security squad to bully and intimidate many poor Black residents and this came to head last week when he helped instigate a physical altercation and an attack on Tony Sheravaughn Phillips. His guard illegally assaulted Philips which ended up in injuries. When this altercation started he ran away after causing this incident. The policeman obviously thinks it’s ok with the backing of the mayor to attack residents who the Mayor wants to bully. This atmosphere has created a potentially deadly danger in the city.Under San Francisco Civil Service rule Section 3.660 Part 1 Prohibiting Employee Violence In the Workplace the actions of Mayor Daniel Lurie and his SFPD security detail there has been a clear violation of Civil Service Rules and the Mayor must be held accountable.Any other San Francisco city employee that engaged in unprovoked attacks on residents would be immediately removed from their job. This incident instigated by the Mayor of San Francisco is unacceptable and he must be immediately removed from his job because of his action. He also needs to be held personally responsible for the costs of this altercation. The City which has a major budget crisis which he now says requires layoffs of public workers is now faced with paying for lawyers and damages caused by his intervention on the streets.San Francisco residents, unionists and workers will be holding a press conference at San Francisco City Hall on Monday March 17, 2026 at 12 noon to outline why Mayor Danel Lurie has to be removed for cause and flagrant violation of the SF City Charter and Civil Service Rules.We will then be also speaking out at the San Francisco Civil Service Commission at 1:00 PM at Rm 400.Mayor Lurie may need mental help because he continues to say that he will be policing the streets of San Francisco although that is not his classification under the SF City Charter.. This is unacceptable and a threat to the health and safety of the residents, City workers and the public.Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party