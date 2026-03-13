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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/16/2026
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Time for Mayor Lurie to GO: STOP Harassing Black Residents & Causing Health & Safety Danger

Mayor Lurie Watching Fight He Provoked
original image (2068x1179)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
At Polk St. Entrance

SF Civil Service Hearing At Rm 400 in SF City Hall
UFCLP Time For Mayor Lurie To GO
STOP Harassing Black Residents & Causing Health & Safety Dangers
3/17/26 SF City Hall Press Conference 12 noon pm
1:00 pm Speak Out At SF Civil Service Commission Rm 400 SF City Hall

Mayor Daniel Lurie as Mayor has seen his “job” as “cleaning up” the City. The homeless and poor of San Francisco have no place to go as gentrification has driven working people out of the City. Luurie’s solution to this is to personally harass and bully the residents of the Tenderloin, working class residents in campers and other homeless people in San Francisco. These are the tactics of the Trump government and the Epstein billionaire class.

Instead of focusing on building more housing for poor and working people, Lurie has also personally targeted mostly Black homeless in the Tenderloin by demanding that they move on. He has been using his SFPD security squad to bully and intimidate many poor Black residents and this came to head last week when he helped instigate a physical altercation and an attack on Tony Sheravaughn Phillips. His guard illegally assaulted Philips which ended up in injuries. When this altercation started he ran away after causing this incident. The policeman obviously thinks it’s ok with the backing of the mayor to attack residents who the Mayor wants to bully. This atmosphere has created a potentially deadly danger in the city.

Under San Francisco Civil Service rule Section 3.660 Part 1 Prohibiting Employee Violence In the Workplace the actions of Mayor Daniel Lurie and his SFPD security detail there has been a clear violation of Civil Service Rules and the Mayor must be held accountable.
https://media.api.sf.gov/documents/Violence-in-the-Workplace_uD9loS2.pdf

Any other San Francisco city employee that engaged in unprovoked attacks on residents would be immediately removed from their job. This incident instigated by the Mayor of San Francisco is unacceptable and he must be immediately removed from his job because of his action. He also needs to be held personally responsible for the costs of this altercation. The City which has a major budget crisis which he now says requires layoffs of public workers is now faced with paying for lawyers and damages caused by his intervention on the streets.

San Francisco residents, unionists and workers will be holding a press conference at San Francisco City Hall on Monday March 17, 2026 at 12 noon to outline why Mayor Danel Lurie has to be removed for cause and flagrant violation of the SF City Charter and Civil Service Rules.
We will then be also speaking out at the San Francisco Civil Service Commission at 1:00 PM at Rm 400.

Mayor Lurie may need mental help because he continues to say that he will be policing the streets of San Francisco although that is not his classification under the SF City Charter.. This is unacceptable and a threat to the health and safety of the residents, City workers and the public.

Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 9:03PM
§Mayor Lurie Spending His Time Harassing Homeless In SF
by UFCLP
Fri, Mar 13, 2026 9:03PM
Mayor Lurie Harassing Homeless In San Francisco
original image (4284x4284)
San Francisco Mayor Lurie is spending his time harassing homeless mostly Black residents in the City of San Francisco. He is also provoking physical confrontations leading to injuries and health and safety problems.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Mayor Lurie Says He Will Continue To Harass & Target Homeless In SF
by UFCLP
Fri, Mar 13, 2026 9:03PM
sm_lurie_s_statement_on_streets.jpg
original image (3896x1284)
Mayor SF Daniel Lurie is violating San Francisco Civil Service rules by inciting physical confrontations leading to injuries and creating a dangerous health and safety condition.
http://www.ufclp.org
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