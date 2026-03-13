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View events for the week of 4/19/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Seaside Earth Day Celebration

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Sustainable Seaside
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Laguna Grande Regional Park – Lakeside, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside, CA
The 15th Annual Earth Day Celebration in Seaside, California is a free event with activities planned all afternoon on Sunday, April 19, from 1 pm to 4 pm at Laguna Grande Regional Park - Lakeside, in Seaside. Earth Day is a day that inspires us to come together as a community to reflect and renew our commitment to the planet we call home.

Come early to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Laguna Grande Regional Park Joint Power Authority. Plans are underway for an Audubon bird walk, a wetland nature walk with Monterey Peninsula Regional Parks District, an invasive plant removal and native replanting, a hands-on tule cordage activity, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the park’s new vegetation and trail maintenance plan.

Starting at 1 pm:
🎶 Enjoy Live Music from:
🎤 Palenke Art performances by Danza Mexika and AfroCuban Drummers
🗣️ Hear from special guest speakers
📚 Discover local environmental actions at over 30 info booths, demos & exhibits
🧤 Dive into hands-on fun activities for kids
🖥️ e-Waste collection station (phones, computers and printers)
🍅 Tomato starts available for a $2 suggested donation
🎟️ Free raffle for eco-friendly prizes
🌮 Delicious street food from the Big Sur Tacos food truck available for sale

🎙️ Emcee: Dave Pacheco

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors — let's celebrate our planet together! 💚

Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Central Coast Community Energy, and Friends of Seaside Parks Association.

Questions? Contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/2026...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 7:37PM
§Event flyer
by Sustainable Seaside
Fri, Mar 13, 2026 7:50PM
2026 Seaside Earth Day event, 4-19-26 at Laguna Grande Park, Seaside, 1-4 pm
original image (1148x1487)
The 2026 Seaside Earth Day Event flyer can be downloaded from https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Seaside-2025-Earth-Day-flyer-Eng.jpg
https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/wp-c...
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