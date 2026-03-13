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Indybay Feature
Marina: Earth's Greatest Enemy - Film and Conversation
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Marina Library Community Room, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina, CA, 93955
Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 is honoring Earth Day with a free screening of Abby Martin's urgent exposé of the world's biggest and most unaccountable polluter - the US military.
Justin Loza, President of Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, will moderate an informal conversation after the screening. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
Register at https://earths_greatest_enemy_marina.eventbrite.com/
Earth’s Greatest Enemy is the second feature film project by Abby Martin. She and co-director Mike Prysner combine investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities to report devastating inequities from the heart of Empire.
Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this documentary will change how you view both the military and environmentalism.
******* New offshore drilling and seabed mining leases are being proposed along the entire California coast. So why is the Trump administration pursuing fossil fuels so relentlessly? "Earth's Greatest Enemy" exposes a major factor in our environmental crisis. More info https://saveourshores.org/drilling/
Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com/
Justin Loza, President of Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, will moderate an informal conversation after the screening. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
Register at https://earths_greatest_enemy_marina.eventbrite.com/
Earth’s Greatest Enemy is the second feature film project by Abby Martin. She and co-director Mike Prysner combine investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities to report devastating inequities from the heart of Empire.
Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this documentary will change how you view both the military and environmentalism.
******* New offshore drilling and seabed mining leases are being proposed along the entire California coast. So why is the Trump administration pursuing fossil fuels so relentlessly? "Earth's Greatest Enemy" exposes a major factor in our environmental crisis. More info https://saveourshores.org/drilling/
Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earths-greate...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 6:47PM
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