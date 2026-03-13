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View events for the week of 3/27/2026
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia

Seaside: West Bank Palestinians Build Self-reliance

West Bank Palestinians Build Self-reliance - with Dr. Sharat G. Lin, in Seaside, CA, event flyer
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Date:
Friday, March 27, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA, 93955
An in-depth conversation with Dr. Sharat G. Lin on the resistance and resilience of the West Bank Palestinians under occupation.

While global attention focuses on Gaza, the crisis in the West Bank deepens. Dr. Sharat G. Lin examines how Israeli politics, global shifts, and state-supported settler expansion are reshaping Palestinian life and fueling resistance on the ground.

Join us to understand the interconnected realities across occupied territories and hear how Palestinians are responding to these mounting pressures with resistance and resilience. Learn too about the role of international solidarity.

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

About the Speaker:
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on the Middle East and labor migration and has been involved in the region for decades, since attending medical school at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon. He lived through the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War, the Gulf oil boom, and the start of the Arab Spring. He has traveled to Gaza multiple times and recently returned from the West Bank.

Hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center

Co-sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-bank-pal...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 6:16PM
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