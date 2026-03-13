Know Your Rights: Best Practices for Interacting with Immigration Enforcement

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Fiza Najeeb

Email:

Location Details:

India Community Center

525 Los Coches St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Join us for an interactive Know Your Rights training to be prepared if you or someone you know is targeted by immigration enforcement!



Register at Tinyurl.com/KYRTrainingCA