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Know Your Rights: Best Practices for Interacting with Immigration Enforcement
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Fiza Najeeb
Email:
Location Details:
India Community Center
525 Los Coches St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
525 Los Coches St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
Join us for an interactive Know Your Rights training to be prepared if you or someone you know is targeted by immigration enforcement!
Register at Tinyurl.com/KYRTrainingCA
Register at Tinyurl.com/KYRTrainingCA
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 1:26PM
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