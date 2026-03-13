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Film Showing: Coup 53
Date:
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Students for Social Change BCC
Location Details:
Berkeley City College Auditorium 2050 Center Street Berkeley, California 94704
Join us for a film showing of the documentary Coup 53, the story of when the U.S. and Britain overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister of Iran in 1953.
Film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Bf2CB45ndo
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVzaXGCj8Mr
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 13, 2026 10:04AM
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