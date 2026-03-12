UCSF UAW 4811 workers rallied at the Mission Bay campus 3/12/26 to demand that bargain for a fair contract. They also have filed unfair labor practices by UC against their union rights.

Forty thousand UAW 4811 UC workers are facing continued union busting tactics by the management and regents over a new contract. They rallied at the UCSF Mission Bay campus on 3/12/26 to protest the refusal of management to provide figures on their economic demands and also the stalling by the UC management and regents. Also former UAW member Oliver Ma who is running for California Lt. Governor spoke at the rally.Additional Media:Stop Union Busting! UAW UC Workers Protest UC Bosses & Felony Arrests For Chalking At UCSDUC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SFChilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC BossesUC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SFChilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC BossesUAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & HousingUC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percentUAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSCUCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For SurvivalJustice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC ManagementUCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate StudentsGraduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in CaliforniaUAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz WorkersUAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against UniversityAcross UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA MovementPAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano OutProduction Of Labor Video Project