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Indybay Feature
California San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UAW 4811 UCSF Mission Bay Members & Supporters Protests Union Busting Tactics by UC Bosses

by LVP
Thu, Mar 12, 2026 6:22PM
UCSF UAW 4811 workers rallied at the Mission Bay campus 3/12/26 to demand that bargain for a fair contract. They also have filed unfair labor practices by UC against their union rights.
Workers Protested At UCSF Mission Bay
original image (2167x2233)
Forty thousand UAW 4811 UC workers are facing continued union busting tactics by the management and regents over a new contract. They rallied at the UCSF Mission Bay campus on 3/12/26 to protest the refusal of management to provide figures on their economic demands and also the stalling by the UC management and regents. Also former UAW member Oliver Ma who is running for California Lt. Governor spoke at the rally.

Additional Media:

Stop Union Busting! UAW UC Workers Protest UC Bosses & Felony Arrests For Chalking At UCSD
https://youtu.be/K7E6B9ez5-E

UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY

Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ

UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY

Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ

UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc

UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension

UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I

UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk

Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo

UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/

Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california

UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f

UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/

Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/

PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZrU2rhEkSI4
§Over Worked Underpaid
by LVP
Thu, Mar 12, 2026 6:22PM
sm_uaw4811_ucsf_protest_3-12-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF UAW 4811 workers are demanding living wages and an end ot union busting.
https://youtu.be/ZrU2rhEkSI4
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