From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UAW 4811 UCSF Mission Bay Members & Supporters Protests Union Busting Tactics by UC Bosses
UCSF UAW 4811 workers rallied at the Mission Bay campus 3/12/26 to demand that bargain for a fair contract. They also have filed unfair labor practices by UC against their union rights.
Forty thousand UAW 4811 UC workers are facing continued union busting tactics by the management and regents over a new contract. They rallied at the UCSF Mission Bay campus on 3/12/26 to protest the refusal of management to provide figures on their economic demands and also the stalling by the UC management and regents. Also former UAW member Oliver Ma who is running for California Lt. Governor spoke at the rally.
Additional Media:
Stop Union Busting! UAW UC Workers Protest UC Bosses & Felony Arrests For Chalking At UCSD
https://youtu.be/K7E6B9ez5-E
UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY
Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ
UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY
Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Media:
Stop Union Busting! UAW UC Workers Protest UC Bosses & Felony Arrests For Chalking At UCSD
https://youtu.be/K7E6B9ez5-E
UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY
Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ
UC UAW Workers & Unite Here11 Workers Protest Union Busting By UC Bosses At UC Regents Meeting In SF
https://youtu.be/h3jIVt1rqKY
Chilean Unionist Filipe Tomayo Flores Speaks At UC Regents Meeting Opposing Union Busting By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/5l9gZF337nQ
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZrU2rhEkSI4
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network