Transgender Day of Visibility in Mountain View!

Date:

Monday, March 30, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible It's Blue Turn

Location Details:

Gateway Plaza (Corner of El Camino & Castro)

790 W El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040

Join us for a public gathering in honor of Trans Day of Visibility.



We will meet at the corner of Castro & El Camino to:

- Stand visibly and proudly in support of trans communities

- Celebrate the lives, joys, and accomplishments of trans people

- Speak out for trans rights

- Share information about how to support trans people during this difficult time



Trans Day of Visibility is observed around the world each year on March 31. It is both a celebration and a call to action, honoring trans lives while raising awareness about the discrimination and violence trans people continue to face.



This is a space to be visible, be proud, and stand up together.



Everyone is welcome: trans folks, allies, and supporters.



We welcome signs that celebrate trans joy and visibility, affirm belonging and dignity, call for protection of trans rights and youth, and express solidarity from allies and community members. Please aim for messages that are clear, proud, and focused on support and human rights.



Visibility is power.



See you there.



Organized by It's Blue Turn and Indivisible Palo Alto Plus