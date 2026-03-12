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Transgender Day of Visibility in Mountain View!
Date:
Monday, March 30, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible It's Blue Turn
Location Details:
Gateway Plaza (Corner of El Camino & Castro)
790 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
790 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Join us for a public gathering in honor of Trans Day of Visibility.
We will meet at the corner of Castro & El Camino to:
- Stand visibly and proudly in support of trans communities
- Celebrate the lives, joys, and accomplishments of trans people
- Speak out for trans rights
- Share information about how to support trans people during this difficult time
Trans Day of Visibility is observed around the world each year on March 31. It is both a celebration and a call to action, honoring trans lives while raising awareness about the discrimination and violence trans people continue to face.
This is a space to be visible, be proud, and stand up together.
Everyone is welcome: trans folks, allies, and supporters.
We welcome signs that celebrate trans joy and visibility, affirm belonging and dignity, call for protection of trans rights and youth, and express solidarity from allies and community members. Please aim for messages that are clear, proud, and focused on support and human rights.
Visibility is power.
See you there.
Organized by It's Blue Turn and Indivisible Palo Alto Plus
We will meet at the corner of Castro & El Camino to:
- Stand visibly and proudly in support of trans communities
- Celebrate the lives, joys, and accomplishments of trans people
- Speak out for trans rights
- Share information about how to support trans people during this difficult time
Trans Day of Visibility is observed around the world each year on March 31. It is both a celebration and a call to action, honoring trans lives while raising awareness about the discrimination and violence trans people continue to face.
This is a space to be visible, be proud, and stand up together.
Everyone is welcome: trans folks, allies, and supporters.
We welcome signs that celebrate trans joy and visibility, affirm belonging and dignity, call for protection of trans rights and youth, and express solidarity from allies and community members. Please aim for messages that are clear, proud, and focused on support and human rights.
Visibility is power.
See you there.
Organized by It's Blue Turn and Indivisible Palo Alto Plus
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/918...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 12, 2026 3:48PM
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