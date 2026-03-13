From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israeli Consulate NAG (Noisemakers Against Genocide) Protest: ISRAEL: STOP THE BOMBING!!!
Date:
Friday, March 13, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Lexine
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate
456 Montgomery, San Francisco
‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG), Revolutionary Love Brigade (Chalkers) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️
STOP THE BOMBING EVERYWHERE!
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 12, 2026 12:49PM
