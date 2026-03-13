Israeli Consulate NAG (Noisemakers Against Genocide) Protest: ISRAEL: STOP THE BOMBING!!!

Date:

Friday, March 13, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Lexine

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery, San Francisco

‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG), Revolutionary Love Brigade (Chalkers) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻



Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!

No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️



STOP THE BOMBING EVERYWHERE!



‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸