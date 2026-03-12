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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/21/2026
East Bay U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Alameda: ‘Red Alert’ Save Our Hospitals Tour Stop & Wellness Fair w/ NNU

Alameda Hospital 2070 Clinton Ave Alameda, CA 94501 Family-friendly event
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Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United
Location Details:
Alameda Hospital
2070 Clinton Ave
Alameda, CA 94501

Family-friendly event
RED ALERT TOUR RALLY & WELLNESS FAIR

Save Our Hospitals! Medicare for All!

Join National Nurses United in Alameda for our ‘Red Alert’ hospital tour to save our hospitals, protect patients, and demand health care for all!

EVENT DATE/TIME: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 12pm

EVENT LOCATION: Alameda Hospital 2070 Clinton Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/redalert#stops


Join us on March 21 for the nurses’ national hospital tour to build power and community support across the country, with a goal of saving vulnerable U.S. hospitals from cuts or closure. Trump and Republicans have gutted health care programs like Medicaid — programs that keep our hospitals running — all to fund billionaire tax breaks and ICE.

Together, nurses, patients, and our allies are fighting back against this cruelty, demanding a healthy society based on care and compassion.

This is a community-wide, family-friendly event with activities, a free children’s book, and free tacos while supplies last! Nurses will also be providing free wellness checks from 11 am to 4 pm..


NATIONWIDE "RED ALERT" TOUR by NATIONAL NURSES UNITED

https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/redalert

Tour Bus Stop in Alameda County, SF Bay Area

Join nurses across the country to protect our communities from health care cuts.

Trump and Republicans slashed Affordable Care Act subsidies and gutted health care programs like Medicaid, all to fund billionaire tax breaks and ICE terror. Now, hundreds of hospitals are at risk of service cuts or closure — but nurses, patients, and our allies are fighting back!

We launched a national Red Alert: Save Our Hospitals tour to build the community power necessary to reverse health care cuts, protect our lifesaving hospitals, and create a future that works for everyone, with Medicare for All and more.

The Red Alert tour will stop in communities across the country in 2026 and beyond to host family-friendly events where we will make our demands heard. Join our movement at a tour stop near you and by signing our nurses’ “Vision for a Healthy Society” petition. We’re holding elected officials accountable for protecting the people’s health, not billionaires’ wealth.

TOUR STOPS

Alameda, California
When: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Learn more and sign up here »

Oroville, California
When: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Learn more and sign up here »

Minneapolis, MN
When: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Kalamazoo, Michigan
When: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Ironwood, Michigan
When: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Chicago, IL
When: Saturday, August 8, 2026
For more information: https://act.nnu.org/signup/red-alert-tour-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 12, 2026 12:22PM
§
by National Nurses United
Thu, Mar 12, 2026 12:22PM
national_nurses_united.png
https://act.nnu.org/signup/red-alert-tour-...
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