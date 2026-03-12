RED ALERT TOUR RALLY & WELLNESS FAIRSave Our Hospitals! Medicare for All!Join National Nurses United in Alameda for our ‘Red Alert’ hospital tour to save our hospitals, protect patients, and demand health care for all!EVENT DATE/TIME: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 12pmEVENT LOCATION: Alameda Hospital 2070 Clinton Ave, Alameda, CA 94501Join us on March 21 for the nurses’ national hospital tour to build power and community support across the country, with a goal of saving vulnerable U.S. hospitals from cuts or closure. Trump and Republicans have gutted health care programs like Medicaid — programs that keep our hospitals running — all to fund billionaire tax breaks and ICE.Together, nurses, patients, and our allies are fighting back against this cruelty, demanding a healthy society based on care and compassion.This is a community-wide, family-friendly event with activities, a free children’s book, and free tacos while supplies last! Nurses will also be providing free wellness checks from 11 am to 4 pm..NATIONWIDE "RED ALERT" TOUR by NATIONAL NURSES UNITEDTour Bus Stop in Alameda County, SF Bay AreaJoin nurses across the country to protect our communities from health care cuts.Trump and Republicans slashed Affordable Care Act subsidies and gutted health care programs like Medicaid, all to fund billionaire tax breaks and ICE terror. Now, hundreds of hospitals are at risk of service cuts or closure — but nurses, patients, and our allies are fighting back!We launched a national Red Alert: Save Our Hospitals tour to build the community power necessary to reverse health care cuts, protect our lifesaving hospitals, and create a future that works for everyone, with Medicare for All and more.The Red Alert tour will stop in communities across the country in 2026 and beyond to host family-friendly events where we will make our demands heard. Join our movement at a tour stop near you and by signing our nurses’ “Vision for a Healthy Society” petition. We’re holding elected officials accountable for protecting the people’s health, not billionaires’ wealth.TOUR STOPSAlameda, CaliforniaWhen: Saturday, March 21, 2026Learn more and sign up here »Oroville, CaliforniaWhen: Saturday, April 25, 2026Learn more and sign up here »Minneapolis, MNWhen: Saturday, May 16, 2026Kalamazoo, MichiganWhen: Saturday, June 13, 2026Ironwood, MichiganWhen: Saturday, July 18, 2026Chicago, ILWhen: Saturday, August 8, 2026