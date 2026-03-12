Meetup: The Immense Cruelty of the "Exotic Pet" Industry and How You Can Help Stop It!

Date:

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

Animal Rights Center 2414 6th street berkeley CA

Join us this Saturday, March 14th, at 11am at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center (2414 Sixth St, Berkeley) for the Meetup!



Millions of animals are bred in captivity and kidnapped from their habitats to be sold in pet stores. More and more cities are banning the retail sale of animals as pets and we have a team working on that locally! Join us at this week’s Meetup to hear from our team working to denormalize the commodification of animals and ban the retail sale of animals in stores. After we hear updates, we will all have the opportunity to take action in support of this campaign.



Fresh coffee, tea, and a delicious plant-based brunch will be provided at the Meetup as well!



Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)

When: Saturday, March 14th 11am-12:30pm

What: Community hangout and presentation



- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.

- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!

- There will be plant-based brunch and coffee