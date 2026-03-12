From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: The journey of vet students from Gaza
Date:
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Animal Healthcare Workers Against Genocide
Location Details:
What did we learn at our meeting with Palestinian vet students and vet school faculty?
Hear from:
* Al-Azhar vet student Roba Rabah
* AHWAG’s Executive Director Dr. Mariam Kamal
We will discuss the destruction of the only vet school in Gaza, the students’ current situation, and how we can help them enter the veterinary workforce.
******************************************************************************************
Please help us continue to support our martyred colleague, Dr. Muath, by supporting his loving family. They are still reeling from his loss.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dr-muaths-family-the-vet-who-healed-until-his-last
******************************************************************************************
instagram.com/animalwag
linktr.ee.com/ahwag
Hear from:
* Al-Azhar vet student Roba Rabah
* AHWAG’s Executive Director Dr. Mariam Kamal
We will discuss the destruction of the only vet school in Gaza, the students’ current situation, and how we can help them enter the veterinary workforce.
******************************************************************************************
Please help us continue to support our martyred colleague, Dr. Muath, by supporting his loving family. They are still reeling from his loss.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dr-muaths-family-the-vet-who-healed-until-his-last
******************************************************************************************
instagram.com/animalwag
linktr.ee.com/ahwag
For more information: https://animalwag.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 12, 2026 8:18AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network