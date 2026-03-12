From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A day in the life of the City of Oakland
March 6, was just another day of life in the City of Oakland for those who managed to survive it somehow. Lake Merritt photo where a body was found in a suitcase a number of months ago.
A day in the life of the City of Oakland
March 6, was just another hazardous day in the life Oakland
By Lynda Carson - March 12, 2026
Earlier, on March 11, reportedly the FBI sent out alerts that Iran considered drone strikes in California. If true, that means that the ‘Port of Oakland’ may be on their list of targets because of all the arms shipments happening there heading to the Middle East, being used to kill off tens of thousands of Palestinians, and thousands more people in Iran, by Israel, and the U.S..
For what it’s worth, during the past 2 years the brave souls of Oakland Fire Department were involved in 122,016 incidents in Oakland involving many different types of incidents or scenarios. Some of the incidents include victims stuck in elevators, vehicle accidents with injuries, motor vehicle/pedestrian accidents, building fires, emergency medical services, water problems and leaks, special incident types, smoke detector activations, shootings, murders, mass murders, mass shootings, suicides, hazardous materials, etc… What a world.
What other types of calls are common in Oakland besides fires and medical? Firefighters frequently handle hazardous materials incidents, false alarms, motor vehicle accidents, and service calls such as downed power lines, gas leaks, or flooding. It's a dangerous job.
A day in the life of Oakland?
If you can believe it, March 6 , 2026, was just another day in the life of Oakland. On March 6, it was reported that Latetia Bobo, and Markise Martin spent their last day of life on earth, before being viciously gunned down in “EZ’s Lounge,” a club downtown Oakland, in a mass shooting incident including seven shooting victims just after 3:30 AM. These poor souls had no idea that the grim reaper had targeted them for death, or that their last final moments in life would be at “EZ’s Lounge.” May they rest in peace…
It appears that there are no listings with the California Secretary of State that mentions when it was incorporated as a business for EZ’s Lounge, and it may not have had a liquor license to operate.
( No license found for Business Name: EZ\\\'s Lounge. Please make sure you have correct Business Name. https://www.abc.ca.gov/licensing/license-lookup/single-license/?RPTTYPE=15&DBANAME=EZ%5C%27s+Lounge )
Reportedly, “Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife says EZ's Lounge did not have permits for the event that went into the early hours of Saturday morning. Police say 33-year-old Latetia Bobo and 25-year-old Markise Martin were identified as the two victims shot and killed.”
Additionally, on March 6, reportedly, On the weekend of the latest mass shooting in Oakland, Oakland announced some new safety measures for downtown Oakland, that were supposed to protect the public.
And, in other reports for March 6, “Driver arrested after allegedly pointing gun at vehicle containing man, his 8- and 10-year-old daughters in Oakland road rage incident.” “Oakland rolls out new safety measures along Telegraph Ave, Broadway on weekend nights.” “The city added 18 speed cameras on January 14 as part of a multi-city statewide pilot. Fines start in mid-March.” “And, March 6, 2026, is known as the “Grand Lake Theater Centennial Day” in the City of Oakland, after 100 years of showing films, and having community events.
For more about a day in the life of Oakland for those who survived on March 6, 2026, see a few incident reports below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
A day in the life of Oakland on March 6, 2026...
Including incident report number, date, and incidents, resolved yes, reviewed no.
2600018937 - 000 03/06/2026 00:04:21 125 MOSS Av # 217 311M - Medical Alarm Yes No
2600018938 - 000 03/06/2026 00:05:32 9711 SUNNYSIDE St # D 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
03/06/2026 00:11:37 On ANGELO AV / MINNA AV at
ANGELO Av
2600018939 - 000 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
03/06/2026 00:29:31 On 85TH AV / INTERNATIONAL BLVD
at 85TH Av
2600018943 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018945 - 000 03/06/2026 00:44:20 1736 104TH Av 733 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction Yes No
2600018947 - 000 03/06/2026 00:48:50 755 60TH St 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018948 - 000 03/06/2026 00:50:51 1320 77TH Av 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2600018949 - 000 03/06/2026 00:51:53 2401 STOCKBRIDGE Dr 736B - CO detector activation due to malfunction, battery Yes No
2600018950 - 000 03/06/2026 00:55:46 238 13TH St 745 - Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional Yes No
2600018951 - 000 03/06/2026 00:59:58 On EB 580 / HARRISON ST at EB 580 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600018952 - 000 03/06/2026 01:24:16 3630 HIGH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600018953 - 000 03/06/2026 01:26:04 8601 MACARTHUR Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018955 - 000 03/06/2026 01:39:25 1450 BROADWAY 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600018957 - 000 03/06/2026 01:44:29 1818 PARK Blvd 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600018958 - 000 03/06/2026 01:49:06 On E 12TH ST / HIGH ST at E 12TH St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018961 - 000 03/06/2026 02:51:04 8465 ENTERPRISE Wy # 105 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018962 - 000 03/06/2026 03:02:42 10100 MACARTHUR Blvd # 4 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018964 - 000 03/06/2026 03:09:24 8325 A St # UPSTAIRS 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600018965 - 000 03/06/2026 03:32:08 3630 HIGH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600018966 - 000 03/06/2026 04:00:54 4823 WEBSTER St # 4 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018968 - 000 03/06/2026 04:53:45 10320 MACARTHUR Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018969 - 000 03/06/2026 04:56:20 5727 KEITH Av 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
03/06/2026 05:03:43 On HAVEN ST / PERALTA ST at
HAVEN St
2600018970 - 000 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600018971 - 000 03/06/2026 05:23:25 344 13TH St # LOB 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018973 - 000 03/06/2026 05:27:21 10320 MACARTHUR Blvd # 40 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018974 - 000 03/06/2026 05:52:54 On 35TH ST / PERALTA ST at 35TH St 118 - Trash or rubbish fire, contained Yes No
2600018975 - 000 03/06/2026 05:54:55 3255 SAN PABLO Av # 103 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018977 - 000 03/06/2026 06:02:38 1301 78TH Av 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018978 - 000 03/06/2026 06:06:52 555 12TH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
03/06/2026 06:13:44 On MARKET ST / W GRAND AV at
MARKET St
2600018979 - 000 531 - Smoke or odor removal Yes No
03/06/2026 06:28:28 On INTERNATIONAL BLVD /
SEMINARY at INTERNATIONAL
2600018981 - 000 324 - Motor vehicle accident with no injuries Yes No
2600018982 - 000 03/06/2026 06:46:27 246 WAYNE Av # D 412 - Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Yes No
2600018983 - 000 03/06/2026 07:00:10 8701 HILLSIDE St # 203 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018986 - 000 03/06/2026 07:22:29 6025 HERZOG St 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600018987 - 000 03/06/2026 07:25:10 2039 47TH Av 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
03/06/2026 08:10:46 On E 27TH ST / FRUITVALE AV at E
27TH St
2600018991 - 000 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018992 - 000 03/06/2026 08:11:31 2701 64TH Av # 314 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600018993 - 000 03/06/2026 08:13:48 214 GRAND Av 520 - Water problem, other Yes No
2600018996 - 000 03/06/2026 08:19:54 On 34TH ST / ELM ST at 34TH St 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018998 - 000 03/06/2026 08:25:04 3933 HARRISON St 353 - Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator Yes No
2600019001 - 000 03/06/2026 08:34:35 647 56TH St 440 - Electrical wiring/equipment problem, other Yes No
03/06/2026 08:41:21 On JACKSON ST / 10TH ST at
JACKSON St
2600019002 - 000 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019003 - 000 03/06/2026 08:44:55 657 W MACARTHUR Blvd 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600019007 - 000 03/06/2026 09:11:51 807 FOOTHILL Blvd # 6 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019009 - 000 03/06/2026 09:14:31 On 8TH ST / WILLOW ST at 8TH St 324 - Motor vehicle accident with no injuries Yes No
2600019010 - 000 03/06/2026 09:14:33 364 40TH St # 408 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019012 - 000 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019013 - 000 03/06/2026 09:15:47 3249 LAKESHORE Av 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600019015 - 000 03/06/2026 09:24:07 1476 77TH Av 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019017 - 000 03/06/2026 09:27:42 600 WILLIAM St # 215 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019022 - 000 03/06/2026 09:32:26 2919 FRUITVALE Av # 24B 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600019023 - 000 03/06/2026 09:32:44 4961 STACY St 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2600019030 - 000 03/06/2026 09:46:18 1 AIRPORT Dr 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019031 - 000 03/06/2026 09:54:06 1475 E 22ND St # 24 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019032 - 000 03/06/2026 09:55:27 4701 MARKET St 550 - Public service assistance, other Yes No
2600019033 - 000 03/06/2026 09:59:03 600 GRAND Av 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600019038 - 000 03/06/2026 10:10:38 1 AIRPORT Dr 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
03/06/2026 10:14:34 On W GRAND AV / BRUSH ST at W
GRAND Av
2600019039 - 000 150 - Outside rubbish fire, other Yes No
03/06/2026 10:22:13 On 35TH AV / INTERNATIONAL BLVD
at 35TH Av
2600019040 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019041 - 000 03/06/2026 10:30:14 350 HAWTHORNE Av 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019043 - 000 03/06/2026 10:34:21 1800 ROSECREST Dr 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600019046 - 000 03/06/2026 10:40:33 501 85TH Av 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019047 - 000 03/06/2026 10:53:40 3525 DIMOND Av # 113 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019048 - 000 03/06/2026 11:07:21 519 18TH St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019050 - 000 03/06/2026 11:09:26 309 MACARTHUR Blvd # 7A 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019052 - 000 03/06/2026 11:12:39 2410 SEMINARY Av 322 - Vehicle accident with injuries Yes No
2600019055 - 000 03/06/2026 11:18:24 4520 SAN CARLOS Av 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2600019058 - 000 03/06/2026 11:31:20 2220 MOUNTAIN Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019060 - 000 03/06/2026 11:41:22 3701 BROADWAY 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
03/06/2026 11:52:49 On INTERNATIONAL BLVD / 37TH AV
at INTERNATIONAL
2600019061 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019064 - 000 03/06/2026 12:04:03 10121 INTERNATIONAL Blvd # 205 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019066 - 000 03/06/2026 12:09:48 1955 SAN PABLO Av # 501A 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600019067 - 000 03/06/2026 12:15:53 110 41ST St # 206A 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
03/06/2026 12:22:09 On SAN PABLO AV / 31ST ST at SAN
PABLO Av
2600019069 - 000 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019070 - 000 03/06/2026 12:26:16 9430 E St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019071 - 000 03/06/2026 12:31:45 1823 92ND Av # IFO 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019074 - 000 03/06/2026 12:37:25 1001 91ST Av # A 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019075 - 000 03/06/2026 12:40:22 170 HEGENBERGER Loop 311A - EMS call assess and refer Yes No
2600019078 - 000 03/06/2026 12:45:53 5401 COLISEUM Wy 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019079 - 000 03/06/2026 12:48:07 225 BRUSH St 331 - Lock-in (if lock out , use 511 ) Yes No
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
March 6, was just another hazardous day in the life Oakland
By Lynda Carson - March 12, 2026
Earlier, on March 11, reportedly the FBI sent out alerts that Iran considered drone strikes in California. If true, that means that the ‘Port of Oakland’ may be on their list of targets because of all the arms shipments happening there heading to the Middle East, being used to kill off tens of thousands of Palestinians, and thousands more people in Iran, by Israel, and the U.S..
For what it’s worth, during the past 2 years the brave souls of Oakland Fire Department were involved in 122,016 incidents in Oakland involving many different types of incidents or scenarios. Some of the incidents include victims stuck in elevators, vehicle accidents with injuries, motor vehicle/pedestrian accidents, building fires, emergency medical services, water problems and leaks, special incident types, smoke detector activations, shootings, murders, mass murders, mass shootings, suicides, hazardous materials, etc… What a world.
What other types of calls are common in Oakland besides fires and medical? Firefighters frequently handle hazardous materials incidents, false alarms, motor vehicle accidents, and service calls such as downed power lines, gas leaks, or flooding. It's a dangerous job.
A day in the life of Oakland?
If you can believe it, March 6 , 2026, was just another day in the life of Oakland. On March 6, it was reported that Latetia Bobo, and Markise Martin spent their last day of life on earth, before being viciously gunned down in “EZ’s Lounge,” a club downtown Oakland, in a mass shooting incident including seven shooting victims just after 3:30 AM. These poor souls had no idea that the grim reaper had targeted them for death, or that their last final moments in life would be at “EZ’s Lounge.” May they rest in peace…
It appears that there are no listings with the California Secretary of State that mentions when it was incorporated as a business for EZ’s Lounge, and it may not have had a liquor license to operate.
( No license found for Business Name: EZ\\\'s Lounge. Please make sure you have correct Business Name. https://www.abc.ca.gov/licensing/license-lookup/single-license/?RPTTYPE=15&DBANAME=EZ%5C%27s+Lounge )
Reportedly, “Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife says EZ's Lounge did not have permits for the event that went into the early hours of Saturday morning. Police say 33-year-old Latetia Bobo and 25-year-old Markise Martin were identified as the two victims shot and killed.”
Additionally, on March 6, reportedly, On the weekend of the latest mass shooting in Oakland, Oakland announced some new safety measures for downtown Oakland, that were supposed to protect the public.
And, in other reports for March 6, “Driver arrested after allegedly pointing gun at vehicle containing man, his 8- and 10-year-old daughters in Oakland road rage incident.” “Oakland rolls out new safety measures along Telegraph Ave, Broadway on weekend nights.” “The city added 18 speed cameras on January 14 as part of a multi-city statewide pilot. Fines start in mid-March.” “And, March 6, 2026, is known as the “Grand Lake Theater Centennial Day” in the City of Oakland, after 100 years of showing films, and having community events.
For more about a day in the life of Oakland for those who survived on March 6, 2026, see a few incident reports below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
A day in the life of Oakland on March 6, 2026...
Including incident report number, date, and incidents, resolved yes, reviewed no.
2600018937 - 000 03/06/2026 00:04:21 125 MOSS Av # 217 311M - Medical Alarm Yes No
2600018938 - 000 03/06/2026 00:05:32 9711 SUNNYSIDE St # D 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
03/06/2026 00:11:37 On ANGELO AV / MINNA AV at
ANGELO Av
2600018939 - 000 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
03/06/2026 00:29:31 On 85TH AV / INTERNATIONAL BLVD
at 85TH Av
2600018943 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018945 - 000 03/06/2026 00:44:20 1736 104TH Av 733 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction Yes No
2600018947 - 000 03/06/2026 00:48:50 755 60TH St 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018948 - 000 03/06/2026 00:50:51 1320 77TH Av 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2600018949 - 000 03/06/2026 00:51:53 2401 STOCKBRIDGE Dr 736B - CO detector activation due to malfunction, battery Yes No
2600018950 - 000 03/06/2026 00:55:46 238 13TH St 745 - Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional Yes No
2600018951 - 000 03/06/2026 00:59:58 On EB 580 / HARRISON ST at EB 580 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600018952 - 000 03/06/2026 01:24:16 3630 HIGH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600018953 - 000 03/06/2026 01:26:04 8601 MACARTHUR Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018955 - 000 03/06/2026 01:39:25 1450 BROADWAY 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600018957 - 000 03/06/2026 01:44:29 1818 PARK Blvd 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600018958 - 000 03/06/2026 01:49:06 On E 12TH ST / HIGH ST at E 12TH St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018961 - 000 03/06/2026 02:51:04 8465 ENTERPRISE Wy # 105 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018962 - 000 03/06/2026 03:02:42 10100 MACARTHUR Blvd # 4 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018964 - 000 03/06/2026 03:09:24 8325 A St # UPSTAIRS 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600018965 - 000 03/06/2026 03:32:08 3630 HIGH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600018966 - 000 03/06/2026 04:00:54 4823 WEBSTER St # 4 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018968 - 000 03/06/2026 04:53:45 10320 MACARTHUR Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018969 - 000 03/06/2026 04:56:20 5727 KEITH Av 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
03/06/2026 05:03:43 On HAVEN ST / PERALTA ST at
HAVEN St
2600018970 - 000 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600018971 - 000 03/06/2026 05:23:25 344 13TH St # LOB 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018973 - 000 03/06/2026 05:27:21 10320 MACARTHUR Blvd # 40 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018974 - 000 03/06/2026 05:52:54 On 35TH ST / PERALTA ST at 35TH St 118 - Trash or rubbish fire, contained Yes No
2600018975 - 000 03/06/2026 05:54:55 3255 SAN PABLO Av # 103 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018977 - 000 03/06/2026 06:02:38 1301 78TH Av 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600018978 - 000 03/06/2026 06:06:52 555 12TH St 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
03/06/2026 06:13:44 On MARKET ST / W GRAND AV at
MARKET St
2600018979 - 000 531 - Smoke or odor removal Yes No
03/06/2026 06:28:28 On INTERNATIONAL BLVD /
SEMINARY at INTERNATIONAL
2600018981 - 000 324 - Motor vehicle accident with no injuries Yes No
2600018982 - 000 03/06/2026 06:46:27 246 WAYNE Av # D 412 - Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Yes No
2600018983 - 000 03/06/2026 07:00:10 8701 HILLSIDE St # 203 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018986 - 000 03/06/2026 07:22:29 6025 HERZOG St 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600018987 - 000 03/06/2026 07:25:10 2039 47TH Av 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
03/06/2026 08:10:46 On E 27TH ST / FRUITVALE AV at E
27TH St
2600018991 - 000 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018992 - 000 03/06/2026 08:11:31 2701 64TH Av # 314 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600018993 - 000 03/06/2026 08:13:48 214 GRAND Av 520 - Water problem, other Yes No
2600018996 - 000 03/06/2026 08:19:54 On 34TH ST / ELM ST at 34TH St 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600018998 - 000 03/06/2026 08:25:04 3933 HARRISON St 353 - Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator Yes No
2600019001 - 000 03/06/2026 08:34:35 647 56TH St 440 - Electrical wiring/equipment problem, other Yes No
03/06/2026 08:41:21 On JACKSON ST / 10TH ST at
JACKSON St
2600019002 - 000 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019003 - 000 03/06/2026 08:44:55 657 W MACARTHUR Blvd 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600019007 - 000 03/06/2026 09:11:51 807 FOOTHILL Blvd # 6 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019009 - 000 03/06/2026 09:14:31 On 8TH ST / WILLOW ST at 8TH St 324 - Motor vehicle accident with no injuries Yes No
2600019010 - 000 03/06/2026 09:14:33 364 40TH St # 408 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019012 - 000 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019013 - 000 03/06/2026 09:15:47 3249 LAKESHORE Av 311R - EMS Call Refusal of Service Yes No
2600019015 - 000 03/06/2026 09:24:07 1476 77TH Av 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019017 - 000 03/06/2026 09:27:42 600 WILLIAM St # 215 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019022 - 000 03/06/2026 09:32:26 2919 FRUITVALE Av # 24B 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600019023 - 000 03/06/2026 09:32:44 4961 STACY St 321A - Call Excluding Vehicle Accident - Refused Care Yes No
2600019030 - 000 03/06/2026 09:46:18 1 AIRPORT Dr 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019031 - 000 03/06/2026 09:54:06 1475 E 22ND St # 24 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019032 - 000 03/06/2026 09:55:27 4701 MARKET St 550 - Public service assistance, other Yes No
2600019033 - 000 03/06/2026 09:59:03 600 GRAND Av 700 - False alarm or false call, other Yes No
2600019038 - 000 03/06/2026 10:10:38 1 AIRPORT Dr 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
03/06/2026 10:14:34 On W GRAND AV / BRUSH ST at W
GRAND Av
2600019039 - 000 150 - Outside rubbish fire, other Yes No
03/06/2026 10:22:13 On 35TH AV / INTERNATIONAL BLVD
at 35TH Av
2600019040 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019041 - 000 03/06/2026 10:30:14 350 HAWTHORNE Av 611 - Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019043 - 000 03/06/2026 10:34:21 1800 ROSECREST Dr 311T - EMS Call Assisted Transport Only Yes No
2600019046 - 000 03/06/2026 10:40:33 501 85TH Av 311O - EMS Call - Canceled on scene by ambulance Yes No
2600019047 - 000 03/06/2026 10:53:40 3525 DIMOND Av # 113 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019048 - 000 03/06/2026 11:07:21 519 18TH St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019050 - 000 03/06/2026 11:09:26 309 MACARTHUR Blvd # 7A 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019052 - 000 03/06/2026 11:12:39 2410 SEMINARY Av 322 - Vehicle accident with injuries Yes No
2600019055 - 000 03/06/2026 11:18:24 4520 SAN CARLOS Av 622 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Yes No
2600019058 - 000 03/06/2026 11:31:20 2220 MOUNTAIN Blvd 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019060 - 000 03/06/2026 11:41:22 3701 BROADWAY 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
03/06/2026 11:52:49 On INTERNATIONAL BLVD / 37TH AV
at INTERNATIONAL
2600019061 - 000 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019064 - 000 03/06/2026 12:04:03 10121 INTERNATIONAL Blvd # 205 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019066 - 000 03/06/2026 12:09:48 1955 SAN PABLO Av # 501A 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
2600019067 - 000 03/06/2026 12:15:53 110 41ST St # 206A 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) Yes No
03/06/2026 12:22:09 On SAN PABLO AV / 31ST ST at SAN
PABLO Av
2600019069 - 000 32 - Emergency medical service (EMS) No No
2600019070 - 000 03/06/2026 12:26:16 9430 E St 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019071 - 000 03/06/2026 12:31:45 1823 92ND Av # IFO 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019074 - 000 03/06/2026 12:37:25 1001 91ST Av # A 611E - EMS: Dispatched & cancelled en route Yes No
2600019075 - 000 03/06/2026 12:40:22 170 HEGENBERGER Loop 311A - EMS call assess and refer Yes No
2600019078 - 000 03/06/2026 12:45:53 5401 COLISEUM Wy 321 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Yes No
2600019079 - 000 03/06/2026 12:48:07 225 BRUSH St 331 - Lock-in (if lock out , use 511 ) Yes No
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network