Salt Lake City Remembers Tibetans by Chuck Tripp and Zangma

On March 10, 1959, Tibet's Buddhist leader, the Dalai Lama, fled his country to avoid being taken prisoner by Mao Tse Tung's Communist Chinese regime, which still oppresses Tibet. A march and rally were held in Salt Lake City on 03/10/2026 in support of Tibetan freedom.



On March 10, 2026, Utah Tibetans and their supporters held a demonstration and march to protest against the ongoing 67 year occupation and suppression of Tibet by the Chinese Communist regime.



Communist oppression of Tibetans has been brutal, recognizing few limitations. In response to that, we say FREE TIBET! Please become a friend of Tibet.