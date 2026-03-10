Party at Peanuts: Rent Party and Community Training

Date:

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Silicon Valley DSA

Location Details:

Peanuts Deluxe Cafe

275 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112

Now more than ever, we need each other! As material conditions deteriorate in the imperial tech core, we are all struggling to have stable housing, food security, and a social network to take care of each other.



Join South Bay mutual aid orgs in hosting a rent party to assist our DTSJ community!!



We will offer live music, food, and community resources on how to fight back and aid each other!



This will include community defense, what mutual aid is, tips and tricks to access city and county services, and how to create your own mutual aid pod!!



Meeting Location Details

Peanuts Deluxe Cafe

275 E San Fernando St

San Jose, CA 95112



Parking



There is street parking and paid parking.



Public Transportation



Bus Stops: San Fernando & 7th (VTA Line 17, 72, 73),



Light Rail Stop: Santa Clara (VTA Light Rail)



Guidelines



Masks are optional for this event.