South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Party at Peanuts: Rent Party and Community Training

Peanuts Deluxe Cafe 275 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley DSA
Location Details:
Peanuts Deluxe Cafe
275 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
Now more than ever, we need each other! As material conditions deteriorate in the imperial tech core, we are all struggling to have stable housing, food security, and a social network to take care of each other.

Join South Bay mutual aid orgs in hosting a rent party to assist our DTSJ community!!

We will offer live music, food, and community resources on how to fight back and aid each other!

This will include community defense, what mutual aid is, tips and tricks to access city and county services, and how to create your own mutual aid pod!!

Meeting Location Details
Peanuts Deluxe Cafe
275 E San Fernando St
San Jose, CA 95112

Parking

There is street parking and paid parking.

Public Transportation

Bus Stops: San Fernando & 7th (VTA Line 17, 72, 73),

Light Rail Stop: Santa Clara (VTA Light Rail)

Guidelines

Masks are optional for this event.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 10, 2026 10:08PM
