3/22/26 The Relevance of Socialism Kshama Sawant In San JoseThe Relevance of SocialismHow can we build an effective movement to win social change?Join us on Sunday, March 22, 12:30pm at the San Jose Peace and Justice Center as we hear about and discuss the critical importance of unity to build effective independent mass mobilization to win vital social change, and the critical issues of the day: Oppose all U.S. ward, end Zionist genocide, hands off Venezuela, hands off Cuba, End fossil fuel-induced environmental destruction, fight to abolish ICE, freedom of Palestinian people, Free Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores, stop the war on IranJoin us after the event at Peanuts Cafe, 275 E. San Fernando StGuest Speakers:Kshama Sawant - Elected 3 times, serving 10 years on the Seattle City Council as a member of the Socialist Alternative party, defeating a recall election backed by both major parties. Now a member of RevolutionaryWorkers, and also Workers Strike BackJeff Mackler - National Secretary of Socialist Action. A founder/ member of the National Steering Committee, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC).Director, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal. Founder, Northern California ClimateMobilization.