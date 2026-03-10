top
South Bay
Indybay
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

The Relevance of Socialism With Kshama Sawant In San Jose

No War On Iran Support A General Strike
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Workers Strike Back
Location Details:
San Jose Peace Center
48 S. Seventh St.
San Jose, CA
3/22/26 The Relevance of Socialism Kshama Sawant In San Jose
The Relevance of Socialism
How can we build an effective movement to win social change?
Join us on Sunday, March 22, 12:30pm at the San Jose Peace and Justice Center as we hear about and discuss the critical importance of unity to build effective independent mass mobilization to win vital social change, and the critical issues of the day: Oppose all U.S. ward, end Zionist genocide, hands off Venezuela, hands off Cuba, End fossil fuel-induced environmental destruction, fight to abolish ICE, freedom of Palestinian people, Free Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores, stop the war on Iran
Join us after the event at Peanuts Cafe, 275 E. San Fernando St
Guest Speakers:
Kshama Sawant - Elected 3 times, serving 10 years on the Seattle City Council as a member of the Socialist Alternative party, defeating a recall election backed by both major parties. Now a member of Revolutionary
Workers, and also Workers Strike Back
http://www.kshamasawant.org
Jeff Mackler - National Secretary of Socialist Action. A founder/ member of the National Steering Committee, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC).
Director, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal. Founder, Northern California Climate
Mobilization.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVXiZSPEbU9/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 10, 2026 9:32PM
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
