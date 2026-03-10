From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Planning For General Strike & How To Fight Fascism
Date:
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Labor Community Coalition
Location Details:
Mission High School
San Francisco
San Francisco
Organizing Meeting Conference to plan for May Day, General Strike, Against ICE and fascist dictatorship
