Eyewitness Report – Lebanon: Which Way Forward for the Middle East?
Sunday, March 22, 2026
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaker
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco, 94109
(located seven blocks from Civic Center BART and on/or near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 & 49)
Also available online; register at: https://bit.ly/Eyewitness-Lebanon
Eyewitness Report –
Lebanon: Which Way Forward for the Middle East?
Caught between Western Imperialism and reactionary regional regimes, oppressed people in the Middle East are facing chaotic conditions as the U.S. and Israel wage war on Iran. Hear a Lebanese socialist, living in France, describe the current situation and the struggles of workers, women, LGBTQI+ folks and others to defend their rights and win freedom.
Mounir
Uncompromising fighter for Palestinian liberation in France, former member of Socialist Forum, a Trotskyist organization that was active in Lebanon until 2017
Sunday, March 22, noon
Door Donation: $5 ($3 for low income, strikers, and students)
Snacks served for a $5 donation.
For more information or to pre-arrange childcare or work exchanges, call 415-864-1278 or email BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
