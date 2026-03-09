Solidarity Screenprinting

Date:

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma Valley Solidarity with Palestine

Location Details:

La Haye Art Center, 148 E Napa St

Solidarity Screenprinting! Join us on Sunday 3/15 for a community screenprinting event. We have 5 designs to choose from (Palestine, anti-ICE, Trans Lives Matter), and all proceeds are being donated. Sliding scale. Bring your own light colored items to print, or purchase pre-printed items and join for snacks and community! Please sign up for a time slot if you want to print your own!