Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: The Pacific Circuit
Alexis Madrigal reveals how understanding Oakland explains the modern world.
In The Pacific Circuit, the award-winning journalist Alexis Madrigal sculpts an intricate tableau of the city of Oakland that is at once a groundbreaking big-idea book, a deeply researched work of social and political history, and a vivid rendering of the defining themes of the twenty-first century.
Oakland’s stories encompass everything from Silicon Valley’s prominence and the ramifications of a compulsively digital future to the underestimated costs of technological innovation on local communities―all personified in this changing landscape by the city’s lifelong inhabitants.
The Pacific Circuit holds a magnifying glass to the legacies etched by generations of systemic segregation and the ceaseless march of technological advancement. These are not just abstract concepts; they are embedded in the very fabric of Oakland and its people, from dockworkers and community organizers to real estate developers and businesspeople chasing the highest possible profits. Madrigal delves into city hall politics, traces the intertwining arcs of venture capital and hedge funds, and offers unprecedented insight into Silicon Valley’s genesis and growth, all against the backdrop of Oakland―a city vibrating with untold stories and unexplored connections that can, when read carefully, reveal exactly how our markets and our world really function.Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Our first book was Doughnut Economics, and our most recent books were A Paradise Built in Hell, What's Left - 3 Paths Through the Planetary Crisis, The Age of Insecurity and Elinor Ostrom's Rules for Radicals. For the rest of our reading list see here.
