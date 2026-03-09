top
San Francisco Womyn

International Women's Day Celebrated in SF's Union Square

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
Activists of all ages rally with speeches, costumes, and march
Activists of all ages rally with speeches, costumes, and march
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, March 8) - Bay Area activists don't give up. Fresh off responding to a week of unending outrages from the most malevolent government the US has ever had, protesters rallied in Union Square to celebrate International Women's Day.

As similar actions were held throughout the Bay Area and the world, protesters attacked not only the never ending attacks on women, but ICE terrorism and the war crimes of the Trump regime.

A protester held a sign calling Trump a misogynist pig (apologies to pigs). Many demanded a stop to the war on Iran and two women were dressed as 1900's suffragettes. Displaying a huge yellow "Trump Must Go Now" banner, the protesters held a march around Union Square.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_002-06726-z8a_0895.jpg
original image (1200x1499)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_003-06726-z8b_6781.jpg
original image (1200x1402)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_004-06726-z8a_0901.jpg
original image (1727x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_005-06726-z8b_6784.jpg
original image (1200x2009)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_006-06726-z8b_6787.jpg
original image (1281x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_007-06726-z8a_0920.jpg
original image (1521x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_008-06726-z8a_0928.jpg
original image (1524x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_009-06726-z8b_6821.jpg
original image (1607x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_010-06726-z8b_6829.jpg
original image (1378x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_011-06726-z8a_0962.jpg
original image (1200x1691)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_012-06726-z8b_6850.jpg
original image (1200x1207)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_013-06726-z8b_6867.jpg
original image (1425x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_014-06726-z8b_6930.jpg
original image (1309x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_015-06726-z8b_6943.jpg
original image (1200x1587)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_016-06726-z8b_6953.jpg
original image (1524x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_017-06726-z8a_0990.jpg
original image (1741x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_018-06726-z8b_6962.jpg
original image (1549x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_019-06726-z8a_0996.jpg
original image (1592x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:50PM
sm_020-06726-z8b_6963.jpg
original image (1644x1200)
