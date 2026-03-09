From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Women's Day Celebrated in SF's Union Square
Activists of all ages rally with speeches, costumes, and march
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, March 8) - Bay Area activists don't give up. Fresh off responding to a week of unending outrages from the most malevolent government the US has ever had, protesters rallied in Union Square to celebrate International Women's Day.
As similar actions were held throughout the Bay Area and the world, protesters attacked not only the never ending attacks on women, but ICE terrorism and the war crimes of the Trump regime.
A protester held a sign calling Trump a misogynist pig (apologies to pigs). Many demanded a stop to the war on Iran and two women were dressed as 1900's suffragettes. Displaying a huge yellow "Trump Must Go Now" banner, the protesters held a march around Union Square.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network