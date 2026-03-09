"Marching" - an activist photo exhibit - is on view in Berkeley by Hank Pellissier

Photojournalist James Lerager is displaying his activist images in Berkeley

"Marching" - a passionate exhibit of protest actions by Berkeley-based photojournalist James Lerager - is presently on display at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists.



Lerager was a Fulbright recipient in Colombia, a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia and Ghana, and he's the author of the books "Tales from the Nuclear Age" and "In the Shadow of the Cloud."

His 35 solo exhibitions include MIT, Princeton, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Mannheim (Germany), Medellin (Colombia) and FotoFest International in Houston.



On March 8 at the opening, Lerager described the personal techniques he uses to capture his riveting images. A highlight of the exhibit, claimed several attendees, were his photos from a recent Women's March.