top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Arts + Action

"Marching" - an activist photo exhibit - is on view in Berkeley

by Hank Pellissier
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:35PM
Photojournalist James Lerager is displaying his activist images in Berkeley
James Lerager interviewed at the opening by Joanna Foley
original image (4032x3024)
"Marching" - a passionate exhibit of protest actions by Berkeley-based photojournalist James Lerager - is presently on display at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists.

Lerager was a Fulbright recipient in Colombia, a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia and Ghana, and he's the author of the books "Tales from the Nuclear Age" and "In the Shadow of the Cloud."
His 35 solo exhibitions include MIT, Princeton, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Mannheim (Germany), Medellin (Colombia) and FotoFest International in Houston.

On March 8 at the opening, Lerager described the personal techniques he uses to capture his riveting images. A highlight of the exhibit, claimed several attendees, were his photos from a recent Women's March.
§
by Hank Pellissier
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:35PM
The Future is Female
original image (4032x3024)
§Women Drummers
by Hank Pellissier
Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:35PM
sm_screenshot_2026-03-09_at_2.01.08___pm_1_1_1.jpg
original image (1966x1304)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code