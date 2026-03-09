From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lecture 5: Palestinian Palestine During the Mandate
Date:
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Edith Stone Room, Albany Library, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany
Dr. Barry Preisler, political scientist with 25 years teaching Palestinian-Israeli conflict studies, is bringing that history to the East Bay in an ongoing free lecture series sponsored by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine. This Saturday, March 14, Lecture 5 covers Palestinian Palestine during the British Mandate period — no readings, no exams, just honest history.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVmW_EXEr1K/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 9, 2026 2:02PM
