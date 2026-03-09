Lecture 5: Palestinian Palestine During the Mandate

Date:

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Edith Stone Room, Albany Library, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany

Dr. Barry Preisler, political scientist with 25 years teaching Palestinian-Israeli conflict studies, is bringing that history to the East Bay in an ongoing free lecture series sponsored by Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine. This Saturday, March 14, Lecture 5 covers Palestinian Palestine during the British Mandate period — no readings, no exams, just honest history.