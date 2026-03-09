From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day March 2026
Date:
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
International Women's Day
Location Details:
Market and Montgomery St, San Francisco
International Women's Day March 2026, honoring women surviving the violence of borders, colonization, sweeps, evictions and wars across Mama Earth.
March begins on the corner of Market and Montgomery, March 11th at 11am and ends at St. Mary's Square on California St between Grant and Kearny in San Francisco.
