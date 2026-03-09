International Women's Day March 2026

Date:

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

International Women's Day

Location Details:

Market and Montgomery St, San Francisco

International Women's Day March 2026, honoring women surviving the violence of borders, colonization, sweeps, evictions and wars across Mama Earth.



March begins on the corner of Market and Montgomery, March 11th at 11am and ends at St. Mary's Square on California St between Grant and Kearny in San Francisco.