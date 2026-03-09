From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Speaker Digital Settler Colonialism and Palestinian Resistance with Dr. Omar Zahzah
Date:
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Democrats for Palestinian Rights - Bay Area
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Democratic Party Head Quarters
2901 Moorpark Avenue Suite #110
San Jose, CA 95128
Please mark your calendar for our next Lunch & Learn Educational Speaker Series!
Dr. Zahzah will explore the ways in which US Big Tech companies reinforce Israel's colonial dispossession of Palestinians. From social media censorship to AI-powered genocide, Zahzah uses the concept of digital settler colonialism to capture the colonial weaponization of digital technologies.
Event Address:
If you cannot make it in person but are able to join by Zoom, please register here: https://tinyurl.com/Mar14Zoom
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/LandLRSVPMarch
