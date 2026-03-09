In Honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Film Screening and Panel Discussion.

Date:

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

AACC & SURJ-SCC

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3968 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95124

In Honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY



To celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of women around the world who inspire change, lead with purpose, and shape a more equal future for generations to come, the Arab American Cultural Center and Showing Up For Racial Justice SCC is proud to host a screening of Naila and the Uprising followed by a Q&A with a panel of local women leaders who are on the frontlines of inspiring and empowering other women.



Naila and the Uprising (2017) chronicles the remarkable real-life journey of Naila Ayesh, a key figure in the First Palestinian Uprising, which forced the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.

________________________________________



Film Screening starts at 5:00pm

Q&A Panel starts ~ 6:30pm



