View events for the week of 3/22/2026
South Bay Womyn

In Honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: Film Screening and Panel Discussion.

Event flyer with film description and list of discussion panelists.
original image (1545x1999)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
AACC & SURJ-SCC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
In Honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

To celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of women around the world who inspire change, lead with purpose, and shape a more equal future for generations to come, the Arab American Cultural Center and Showing Up For Racial Justice SCC is proud to host a screening of Naila and the Uprising followed by a Q&A with a panel of local women leaders who are on the frontlines of inspiring and empowering other women.

Naila and the Uprising (2017) chronicles the remarkable real-life journey of Naila Ayesh, a key figure in the First Palestinian Uprising, which forced the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.
________________________________________

Film Screening starts at 5:00pm
Q&A Panel starts ~ 6:30pm

Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/WomensDayMar22
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 9, 2026 12:15PM
