Fighting Modern McCarthyism: Lessons from Yesterday
Date:
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco, 94109
Also available online; register at: https://bit.ly/FightMcCarthyism
Also available online; register at: https://bit.ly/FightMcCarthyism
Seven-Week Public Study Group:
Fighting Modern McCarthyism: Lessons from Yesterday
McCarthyism never died — it evolved. Today a familiar playbook comes roaring back. A new wave of suppression by the Trump regime adds terrorist-baiting and demands loyalty to every tenet of white supremacy, patriarchy, xenophobia, and transphobia. In this discussion group, we will study the history of resistance to McCarthyism to arm ourselves with strategies for today. Together we will answer: How do we go on the offense against government attacks to our rights and our lives?
Wednesdays, February 11- March 25, 6:30pm
In-person: New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. San Francisco, 94109
For online participation, register at: https://bit.ly/FightMcCarthyism
Donation $3-5/session
At the sixth session, on March 18, participants will discuss government efforts to silence radicals, militants and dissidents, Click the following to access the syllabus with links to the readings:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11F_Qod7erLNAlfpvIAHTMKRlb4HG5jTj/view?usp=sharing
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 9, 2026 12:05PM
