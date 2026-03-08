top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

SFUSD Independence High UESF Educators Speak Out on Union Contract, Strike & Democracy

by LVP
Sun, Mar 8, 2026 2:14PM
SFUSD Independence High teachers who are members of UESF spoke out about their recent strike, the contract and the process of discussing and debating the contract.
SFUSD Independence High teachers who are members of UESF spoke out about their recent strike, the contract and the process of discussing ...
original image (1280x468)
The contract fight at SFUSD and UESF mobilizing thousands of teachers and community members on the streets.

The UESF leadership claimed a victory yet UESF members at Independence High had concerns about the contract and an parcel tax that the union leadership said they would support to pay for it and also the lack of a democratic process of membership union meetings and rank and file communication during the strike and the process leading up to the vote on the contract. Ninety two percent of the membership voted in favor of the contract.

Additional Media:

Mission High UESF Educators Celebrate Strike Victory With Students, Parents & Supporters
https://youtu.be/OzfnT4b8HMY

UESF Strike Victory or Strike Out?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiuQjkrOBE8&t=49s

Striking SF UESF Members Want Living Wages & Healthcare For Their Families To Help Their Students
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU

"The Strike is for Everyone": How San Francisco Educators Built a Movement
https://www.laborontheline.org/p/episode-30-the-strike-if-for-everyone

Why Some UESF Teachers are Voting No on the Proposed Contract
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/20/18884254.php

Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k

SF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.
https://bayareacurrent.com/sf-public-school-educators-are-striking-for-the-first-time-in-47-years-and-thats-a-good-thing/

SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

SF Educators Vote NO!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DUwkKPujzYC/

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Kvf_RsZxyIc
§SFUSD Independence High UESF Teachers
by LVP
Sun, Mar 8, 2026 2:14PM
sm_uesf_independence_high_teachers_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SFUSD Independence High teachers who are members of UESF spoke out about their strike, the issues, contract and the process for discussion and debate about the contract settlement.
https://youtu.be/Kvf_RsZxyIc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code