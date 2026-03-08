SFUSD Independence High teachers who are members of UESF spoke out about their recent strike, the contract and the process of discussing and debating the contract.

The contract fight at SFUSD and UESF mobilizing thousands of teachers and community members on the streets.The UESF leadership claimed a victory yet UESF members at Independence High had concerns about the contract and an parcel tax that the union leadership said they would support to pay for it and also the lack of a democratic process of membership union meetings and rank and file communication during the strike and the process leading up to the vote on the contract. Ninety two percent of the membership voted in favor of the contract.