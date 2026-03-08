From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SFUSD Independence High UESF Educators Speak Out on Union Contract, Strike & Democracy
SFUSD Independence High teachers who are members of UESF spoke out about their recent strike, the contract and the process of discussing and debating the contract.
The contract fight at SFUSD and UESF mobilizing thousands of teachers and community members on the streets.
The UESF leadership claimed a victory yet UESF members at Independence High had concerns about the contract and an parcel tax that the union leadership said they would support to pay for it and also the lack of a democratic process of membership union meetings and rank and file communication during the strike and the process leading up to the vote on the contract. Ninety two percent of the membership voted in favor of the contract.
Additional Media:
Mission High UESF Educators Celebrate Strike Victory With Students, Parents & Supporters
https://youtu.be/OzfnT4b8HMY
UESF Strike Victory or Strike Out?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiuQjkrOBE8&t=49s
Striking SF UESF Members Want Living Wages & Healthcare For Their Families To Help Their Students
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
"The Strike is for Everyone": How San Francisco Educators Built a Movement
https://www.laborontheline.org/p/episode-30-the-strike-if-for-everyone
Why Some UESF Teachers are Voting No on the Proposed Contract
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/20/18884254.php
Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
SF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.
https://bayareacurrent.com/sf-public-school-educators-are-striking-for-the-first-time-in-47-years-and-thats-a-good-thing/
SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html
SF Educators Vote NO!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DUwkKPujzYC/
Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Kvf_RsZxyIc
