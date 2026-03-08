From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Traveling musicians are stuck in Middle East due to war
By Lynda Carson - March 8, 2026
Reportedly, “Asia guitarist John Mitchell (also known for his work with It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost*, Arena and more) has been speaking to Prog from Dubai, where he has been caught up in the conflict between the US and Israel and Iran. The guitarist had been on vacation in the popular holiday destination when the conflict began on Saturday and soon the region came under fire as Iran hit back at Gulf states. He is currently among approximately 100,000 UK citizens in the region. "We are experiencing random barrages of missiles and drones - often in the morning and after dusk," Mitchell tells Prog. "When intercepted, the noise is absolutely deafening and the whole hotel shakes. It’s very frightening.”
Since Israel and the U.S. started an unprovoked war in Iran, killing and slaughtering tens of thousands of innocents, their war has stranded an additional tens of thousands of tourists throughout the Middle East.
Many tourists in the Middle East, are having a surreal bad trip. It’s as though they got stuck at a surreal tourist festival of life, but may be feeling like they may have ate too many psilocybin magic mushrooms, Orange Sunshine acid, peyote, or chocolate mescaline, and are having a bad trip as a result. Instead of having fun seeing trails from waving their hands around in front of their eyes, they are seeing trails in the sky from missiles looming overhead on their way to a targeted destination of death, and destruction.
Making matters worse, in a recent US Government automated phone message in Dubai for those who are stranded and seeking help, it says, “Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time,” the message states. “There are currently no United States evacuation points. Please continue to check the embassy’s website for updated information. In the event of ongoing military action, Americans should shelter in place until it is safe to move about freely.”
That’s right, no help, and they must shelter in place. According to the website for ‘The Travel’, in part it says, “The U.S.-Iran War is quickly affecting Americans across all corners of the world. While American travelers in 14 Middle Eastern countries have been urged to "depart immediately" using limited commercial flights, others are being encouraged to shelter in place until evacuations can safely occur.
Each country has had a different reaction to the conflict in the Middle East that is affecting visiting Americans. But those currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to Dubai, have been warned that one of their favorite pastimes could land them in jail. While posting and sharing information via social media is common in the United States, sharing unverified information, rumors, or even content critical of the UAE government is banned and could lead to fines, arrest, and even prison.
The UAE Public Prosecution office posted a stern warning to international tourists stranded in the country amid the U.S.-Iran War. Unlike the U.S., free speech is not a right in the UAE, and certain social media posts could be deemed illegal if they are determined to cause "confusion" and "harm" to society. So, what does that mean for Americans stuck in Dubai and beyond?”
According to a release with “Travel and Tour World” that was meant to reassure the tourists that they are experiencing more than just another hallucinogenic bad trip on their vacation, in part it states, “The world is watching in disbelief as the US and Israel shock Iran and the crisis explodes across the region. Tehran burns after fresh airstrikes. A Dubai drone strike sparks fire and fear. A Qatar missile hit sends security alerts across the Gulf. At the same time, Lebanon evacuations create panic in southern Beirut, while a Sri Lanka naval emergency unfolds after an Iranian vessel begins sinking near the island. These dramatic events together shake US travel and US tourism sector across the Americas. They raise serious questions for airlines, travellers, and governments.
First, the US and Israel shock Iran again with strikes that leave Tehran burns dominating global headlines. Meanwhile, the Dubai drone strike and the Qatar missile hit expand the conflict footprint across key travel hubs. Then the Lebanon evacuations and the Sri Lanka naval emergency deepen fears that the crisis could spread further. As a result, experts warn that these developments may shake US travel and US tourism sector across the Americas in unexpected ways.
Now the global aviation community is on alert. The US travel system, US tourism sector, USA travel demand and Americas travel network face uncertainty. Why are these events unfolding together? And how exactly could they shake US travel and US tourism sector across the Americas?”
In a March 4, release on the web from Canada, in part it says, ‘IRAN - AVOID ALL TRAVEL’ — “Avoid all travel to Iran due to ongoing military strikes in different areas of the country. If you’re in Iran, you should shelter in place. Our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited, especially during an active conflict. Don’t rely on the Government of Canada’s assistance for evacuations or assisted departures. We understand that there are connectivity problems in Iran. If possible, try to register or update your personal information through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive important additional information, specific to your location, about the ongoing situation and any available departure options. If you are unable to do so, try to contact Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.”
Additionally, in a March 8, release on a website for the United Kingdom, in part it says the following about foreign travel advice.
Iran
Warning
FCDO advises against all travel to Iran.
Warnings and insurance
Still current at: 8 March 2026
Updated: 1 March 2026
FCDO advises against all travel to Iran
FCDO advises against all travel to Iran. If you are a British national already in Iran, either resident or visitor, carefully consider your presence there and the risks you take by staying.
British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you.
Find out more about why FCDO advises against travel.
If you are in Iran
Air, sea and land routes are under the control of the Iranian authorities. Ports and borders may close at short notice.
British nationals and British-Iranian dual nationals face a very high risk of arrest, detention and questioning.
Holding a British passport or having perceived connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you.
If you are detained in Iran, you could face months or years of imprisonment.
Travel by air
Iranian airspace remains closed.
Travel by land
Iran’s borders with neighbouring countries may have restrictions for foreign travellers and may close at short notice. If you plan to depart Iran across a land border and consider it safe to do so, check the travel advice of the country you intend to enter before travelling to the border, including visa requirements. Entry requirements may change at short notice.
Entry to countries bordering Iran is not straightforward, and some countries will ask for additional paperwork for British passport holders. If you intend to leave overland you do so at your own risk. Should you require assistance, including with additional paperwork, contact the FCDO.
Reportedly, the “UAE to cover hotel stays and meal expenses for tourists stranded in the country due to flight cancellation,” but reportedly, “Black U.S. tourists trapped in Dubai after Iran attacks share their terrifying experiences on TIKTOK,” additionally, reportedly, Stranded travelers turn to GoFundMe amid Middle East crisis.”
U.S., Israel War On Iran
It was back on November 4, 1979, that the Iranian students overrun the US Embassy in Iran, and held 80 hostages until the crisis was resolved.
Reportedly, in part it says;
“AT ABOUT 0345 EST (NOON TEHRAN TIME) THE AMERICAN
EMBASSY COMPOUND IN TEHRAN WAS OVERRUN BY ABOUT 3,000
DEMONSTRATORS. THE DEMONSTRATORS INSIDE THE COMPOUND ARE
UNARMED, IN THEIR EARLY TWENTIES. THEY MAY BE A MIXTURE
OF STUDENTS AND MEMBERS OF THE ISLAMIC GUERILLA GROUP
MUJAHEDIN KHALG. THE DEMONSTRATORS FIRST PENETRATED THE
CHANCERY BUILDING THROUGH A BASEMENT WINDOW AND THEN
PROCEEDED TO OCCUPY THE GROUND FLOOR OF THE CHANCERY. THE
DEMONSTRATORS IN THE EARLY STAGES OF THE INCURSION TOOK
HOSTAGE FOUR MARINE SECURITY GUARDS AND THE EMBASSY SECURITY
OFFICER. OUR CHARGE AND POLITICAL COUNSELOR HAPPENED TO
BE AT THE FOREIGN MINISTRY AT THE TIME OF THE ATTACK. THEY
AND THE EMBASSY CONTACTED THE PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE AND
WERE PROMISED THAT IRANIAN SECURITY FORCES WOULD BE SENT
TO THE RESCUE. NO HELP CAME, AND THE EMBASSY AFTER AN
HOUR'S SIEGE, INCLUDING ATTEMPTS TO SET THE BUILDING ON
FIRE AND THE USE OF A TORCH TO TRY TO CUT THROUGH THE
UPSTAIRS STEEL DOORS, FOUND IT NECESSARY TO LET THE
DEMONSTRATORS IN ON THE UPPER FLOOR.
AT THAT TIME THERE WERE ABOUT 80 EMBASSY EMPLOYEES,
AMERICAN AND IRANIAN IN THE CHANCERY. ANOTHER GROUP OF
EMPLOYEES WAS UNDER SIEGE IN THE CONSULAR SECTION A
SEPARATE BUILDING ON THE COMPOUND. WHEN THE DEMONSTRATORS
ENTERED THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE CHANCERY, THE EMBASSY
EMPLOYEES WERE LED OUT. 11 AMERICANS REMAINED IN THE
COMMUNICATIONS VAULT BUT HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY SURRENDERED.
CURRENT REPORTS INDICATE THAT ALL OF THE HOSTAGES ARE BEING
KEPT WITHIN THE COMPOUND.”
Fast forward 47 years later, and reportedly six days ago the Ayatollah Ali Khameini, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was blown to pieces along with some of his family members during the unprovoked war recently started by Israel, and the U.S..
In a bizarre surreal situation, the fascist Republicans / GOP are falsely claiming that it’s been a targeted, limited combat operation, not a war against Iran. Meanwhile the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been bragging about his war against the people of Iran, and is demanding an unconditional surrender, but most of the leaders who could have surrendered have been killed by the bombs dropping on the Iranian cities.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
