Gays Against Billionaires Protest Tom Steyer at Manny's Cafe
Date:
Monday, March 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
Manny's Cafe
3092 16th Street
San Francisco, CA
3092 16th Street
San Francisco, CA
Gays Against Billionaires will protest on Monday, March 9th, starting at 6:00 pm outside the Zionist-adjacent Manny's Cafe, located at 3092 - 16th Street near Valencia, in San Francisco.
We'll be dressed fabulously in rainbow attire, armed with a bull horn, and signage reading, "Just Say No to Billionaire Tom Steyer!"
The ultra-rich candidate is running to be California's next governor, and will be interviewed by gay reporter Dustin Gardiner of Politico.
Come join us!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 7, 2026 11:50AM
