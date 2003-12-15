Gays Against Billionaires Protest Tom Steyer at Manny's Cafe

Date:

Monday, March 09, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Michael Petrelis

Location Details:

Manny's Cafe

3092 16th Street

San Francisco, CA

Gays Against Billionaires will protest on Monday, March 9th, starting at 6:00 pm outside the Zionist-adjacent Manny's Cafe, located at 3092 - 16th Street near Valencia, in San Francisco.



We'll be dressed fabulously in rainbow attire, armed with a bull horn, and signage reading, "Just Say No to Billionaire Tom Steyer!"



The ultra-rich candidate is running to be California's next governor, and will be interviewed by gay reporter Dustin Gardiner of Politico.



Come join us!

