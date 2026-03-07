top
Peninsula
Indybay
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Protest Calls for Palantir to Lay Down AI Arms, Halt Mass Surveillance

by Palo Alto location
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
On March 3, The Wolves, Mijente, and the Raging Grannies co-hosted a demonstration in solidarity with a protest of Palantir's new headquarters in Miami. Their demo was at the site of frequent protests in front of Palantir's downtown Palo Alto office building.
original image (2000x1644)
Photos: Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

The Wolves, Mijente, and the Raging Grannies together staged a protest in solidarity with a demonstration at the site of Palantir's new headquarters in Miami on March 3.

In a statement the Raging Grannies called for peace and the laying down of arms, including the AI arms that Palantir produces.

The Israeli government began using Palantir software in 2014 and significantly scaled up its partnership in 2023. The Israeli military has used Palantir technology to plan attacks in Lebanon, Gaza and Iran.

Additionally, DHS struck at $1billion purchasing agreement wth Palantir last month, further reinforcing the company’s role in ICE.

The location in Palo Alto was Palantir’s first HQ. CEO Alex Karp citied Silicon Valley's "increasing intolerance and monoculture" and local criticism and protests as reasons for the move to Denver in 2020. Now, following demos at the Colorado location, they have quietly moved to Miami.
For more information: https://mijente.net
§Stop Stealing our Data
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_palstopsteal.jpg
original image (1924x2000)
https://mijente.net
§Palantir contributes to the war machine
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_palgk.jpg
original image (1330x2000)
https://mijente.net
§They blame immigrants...
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_pal_dicktater1.jpg
original image (2000x1310)
https://mijente.net
§Engine of tyranny
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_pal_engine.jpg
original image (2000x1723)
https://mijente.net
§Lined up in front of Palantir
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_pal_all_folks.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
There were protesters on both sides of the street
https://mijente.net
§Banner draped at front door of Palo Alto office
by G. Granwolf
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 10:18AM
sm_pal_abolish.jpg
original image (2000x995)
https://mijente.net
