On March 3, The Wolves, Mijente, and the Raging Grannies co-hosted a demonstration in solidarity with a protest of Palantir's new headquarters in Miami. Their demo was at the site of frequent protests in front of Palantir's downtown Palo Alto office building.

In a statement the Raging Grannies called for peace and the laying down of arms, including the AI arms that Palantir produces.



The Israeli government began using Palantir software in 2014 and significantly scaled up its partnership in 2023. The Israeli military has used Palantir technology to plan attacks in Lebanon, Gaza and Iran.



Additionally, DHS struck at $1billion purchasing agreement wth Palantir last month, further reinforcing the company’s role in ICE.



The location in Palo Alto was Palantir’s first HQ. CEO Alex Karp citied Silicon Valley's "increasing intolerance and monoculture" and local criticism and protests as reasons for the move to Denver in 2020. Now, following demos at the Colorado location, they have quietly moved to Miami.