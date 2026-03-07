top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

Know Your Rights Now. Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Immigrants and Allies.

Flyer with a white Background with 3 butterflies that discusses the Know Your Rights Now event
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94703

Save the date! Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña March 22, 2-4pm


Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña / Domingo en La Peña presents:
Know Your Rights Now
Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Immigrants and Allies


When: Sunday, March 22, 2-4pm (Doors open at 1:30pm)
Where: La Peña, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94703
Free, Registration is required http://www.flip.org/rsvp




This workshop will provide up-to-date information on how ICE operates and what to do during an encounter with ICE. Drawing on lessons learned from Minnesota, it will offer concrete steps that allies can take to support the rights and well-being of immigrants and themselves. Join us as we confront the attacks immigrants and their advocates are facing today.

For more information: http://www.flip.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 7, 2026 5:40AM
§Conozca sus derechos ahora
by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Sat, Mar 7, 2026 5:40AM
Flyer en espanol con tres mariposas, describiendo el evento que se va a realizar en el Centro Cultural la Peña
original image (612x792)
http://www.flip.org
