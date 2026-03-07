From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Know Your Rights Now. Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Immigrants and Allies.
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94703
Save the date! Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña March 22, 2-4pm
Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña / Domingo en La Peña presents:
Know Your Rights Now
Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Immigrants and Allies
When: Sunday, March 22, 2-4pm (Doors open at 1:30pm)
Where: La Peña, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94703
Free, Registration is required http://www.flip.org/rsvp
This workshop will provide up-to-date information on how ICE operates and what to do during an encounter with ICE. Drawing on lessons learned from Minnesota, it will offer concrete steps that allies can take to support the rights and well-being of immigrants and themselves. Join us as we confront the attacks immigrants and their advocates are facing today.
For more information: http://www.flip.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 7, 2026 5:40AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network