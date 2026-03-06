From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Meeting with Kshama Sawant - Time for a General Strike Against the War Abroad & at Home
Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Time For A General Strike To Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At Home
Join former Seattle Socialist city council member Kshama Sawant who is now running against pro-war Democrat Adam Smith.
Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek & UFCLP
Jeff Mackler, Socialist Action
The US Israel War On Iran is a war not just on the workers and people of Iran and the Middle East but the world.
The Trump fascist government is using the military to attack Venezuela, starve Cuba with sanctions and now destroy Iran, Lebanon and any other countries that challenge US direct control.
This is a war on Iran which is funded not just by Trump and the Republicans but the Democrats who voted for the trillion dollar military budget. Both parties always have more money for the military industrial complex while they cut healthcare, education, housing and destroy public services.
Our unions must use their power against these attacks and that means fighting business
unionism and continued support for the Democrats who support AI and the tech billionaires
who really run the Democratic Party.
The need for a working class united front against this imperialist war drive, the gestapo ICE,
union busting and privatization of all public services is critical. Trump and the wars abroad
and at home cannot be stopped with protests alone. We need to work for general strike action
and organize for May Day 2026 to shutdown this country and the world.
The threat of martial law and military rule at home is a real threat and we need to organize
now
Saturday March 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org, http://www.workersstrikeback.org
Join former Seattle Socialist city council member Kshama Sawant who is now running against pro-war Democrat Adam Smith.
Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek & UFCLP
Jeff Mackler, Socialist Action
The US Israel War On Iran is a war not just on the workers and people of Iran and the Middle East but the world.
The Trump fascist government is using the military to attack Venezuela, starve Cuba with sanctions and now destroy Iran, Lebanon and any other countries that challenge US direct control.
This is a war on Iran which is funded not just by Trump and the Republicans but the Democrats who voted for the trillion dollar military budget. Both parties always have more money for the military industrial complex while they cut healthcare, education, housing and destroy public services.
Our unions must use their power against these attacks and that means fighting business
unionism and continued support for the Democrats who support AI and the tech billionaires
who really run the Democratic Party.
The need for a working class united front against this imperialist war drive, the gestapo ICE,
union busting and privatization of all public services is critical. Trump and the wars abroad
and at home cannot be stopped with protests alone. We need to work for general strike action
and organize for May Day 2026 to shutdown this country and the world.
The threat of martial law and military rule at home is a real threat and we need to organize
now
Saturday March 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org, http://www.workersstrikeback.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 6, 2026 7:37PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network