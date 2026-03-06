top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/21/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Meeting with Kshama Sawant - Time for a General Strike Against the War Abroad & at Home

Graphic For Rally
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Time For A General Strike To Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At Home

Join former Seattle Socialist city council member Kshama Sawant who is now running against pro-war Democrat Adam Smith.

Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek & UFCLP
Jeff Mackler, Socialist Action

The US Israel War On Iran is a war not just on the workers and people of Iran and the Middle East but the world.

The Trump fascist government is using the military to attack Venezuela, starve Cuba with sanctions and now destroy Iran, Lebanon and any other countries that challenge US direct control.

This is a war on Iran which is funded not just by Trump and the Republicans but the Democrats who voted for the trillion dollar military budget. Both parties always have more money for the military industrial complex while they cut healthcare, education, housing and destroy public services.

Our unions must use their power against these attacks and that means fighting business
unionism and continued support for the Democrats who support AI and the tech billionaires
who really run the Democratic Party.

The need for a working class united front against this imperialist war drive, the gestapo ICE,
union busting and privatization of all public services is critical. Trump and the wars abroad
and at home cannot be stopped with protests alone. We need to work for general strike action
and organize for May Day 2026 to shutdown this country and the world.

The threat of martial law and military rule at home is a real threat and we need to organize
now
Saturday March 21, 2026 7:00 PM

Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco

Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org, http://www.workersstrikeback.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 6, 2026 7:37PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code