Time For A General Strike To Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At HomeJoin former Seattle Socialist city council member Kshama Sawant who is now running against pro-war Democrat Adam Smith.Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek & UFCLPJeff Mackler, Socialist ActionThe US Israel War On Iran is a war not just on the workers and people of Iran and the Middle East but the world.The Trump fascist government is using the military to attack Venezuela, starve Cuba with sanctions and now destroy Iran, Lebanon and any other countries that challenge US direct control.This is a war on Iran which is funded not just by Trump and the Republicans but the Democrats who voted for the trillion dollar military budget. Both parties always have more money for the military industrial complex while they cut healthcare, education, housing and destroy public services.Our unions must use their power against these attacks and that means fighting businessunionism and continued support for the Democrats who support AI and the tech billionaireswho really run the Democratic Party.The need for a working class united front against this imperialist war drive, the gestapo ICE,union busting and privatization of all public services is critical. Trump and the wars abroadand at home cannot be stopped with protests alone. We need to work for general strike actionand organize for May Day 2026 to shutdown this country and the world.The threat of martial law and military rule at home is a real threat and we need to organizenowSaturday March 21, 2026 7:00 PMEric Quesada Center518 Valencia St.San FranciscoInitiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP