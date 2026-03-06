Her City — The Women Who Shaped San Francisco And Never Stopped

Date:

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Greether

Location Details:

The Tour Route will be shared after RSVP

🌸About Her City:

Her City is San Francisco's women-only walking tour, celebrating Women's History Month by unearthing the stories of the women who shaped this city — and honoring those still shaping it today.



Led by Vanessa Karel, founder of Greether, the tour moves through Union Square, Chinatown, and North Beach — concluding with a community picnic at Francisco Park, overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.



Event Snapshot

📅 Date: Saturday, March 29, 2026

🕑 Start time: TBD

📍 Start: TBD



The Tour Route will be shared after RSVP

*Spots are limited — Admission ticket is required*



🌟More about Greether🌟

Greether targets two of the most important SDGs and UN development goals, which are to reduce safety risks for women and to increase income opportunities for them. The web app has organically grown users in over 130 countries and 1k+ cities around the world. “We connect female travelers to verified local women Greeters they can book wherever they go so they can have safer navigation from a local expert, it's like booking your local bestie”



Website: Greether.com

I﻿nstagram: @greet.her



🌟Community Partners🌟



• Root&Rise

A five-night, six-day retreat-style summer camp in the French countryside for women and nonbinary adults, centered on play, creativity, and belonging. Daily rotating workshops—led by our Creative-in-Residence artists and camp managers—span cooking, art-making, crafts, and practices for physical and spiritual wellbeing. All meals are included and prepared by our on-site chef, with wine and kombucha served in our tasting room. Limited to 30 participants per session, camp offers an intimate space to rest, connect, and simply be.

Instagram: @__rootandrise__





• Cherish Tours

Designed for women who are on a mission to travel with purpose—those seeking a deeper connection with themselves and the world through immersive journeys.

They create lasting memories for women from all walks of life through carefully hosted multi-day experiences. Whether you're an experienced solo traveler or you've never traveled internationally, travel with them to experience the beauty of the world, a deeper connection with yourself, and a powerful connection to a community of women from all over the world without the stress of planning or having to travel alone.

The best part is that your vacation supports women in business simply by signing up to travel with Cherish. Each hosted travel experience is socially conscious by keeping tourism dollars in the pockets of the local economy.

Instagram: @gocherishtours





• Hôtel Biron

An intimate, candlelit wine bar featuring a thoughtfully curated wine list, rotating local art, and a warm, welcoming community atmosphere.

Instagram: @hotelbironwinebar





• Women Tech Meetup

A community of 10,000 female founders and women in tech, as well as a regular monthly event held in San Francisco, New York and other cities in the USA. They bring together bright minds and incredible souls. More than just a community, they provide a safe and supportive environment for networking, sharing success stories and failures, and mutual support.





• Eff Your Beauty Standards®

One of the largest body liberation movements in the world, redefining beauty by dismantling systemic exclusion and championing underrepresented voices.

Founded in 2013 by model and bestselling author Tess Holliday, the movement now enters a new era under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Rainbow Chatman. Together, they are reimagining EYBS as a next-generation media and cultural platform rooted in DEIB, storytelling, and community impact.

Instagram: @effyourbeautystandards



•SF Latinas Social Club

The SF Latinas Social Club is a community organization based in San Francisco that brings together Latina women (and often allies) through monthly events, social gatherings, and cultural celebrations. These events are designed to foster joy, connection, leadership, and shared cultural pride. Posts from their community highlight that it’s a space where Latinas are encouraged to show up authentically, use their voices, and celebrate leadership and community together.

Instagram: @sflatinassocialclub





• #LatinaGeeks

A nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latinas to pursue, build, and lead in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Through career development programs, workshops, and community-driven events, the organization provides opportunities for Latinas to build skills, expand their networks, and explore pathways into tech and tech-enabled careers. #LatinaGeeks serves early-career professionals, students, small business owners, and aspiring founders who are looking to grow their careers, launch ventures, and develop leadership skills.

The organization brings its mission to life through chapter-based communities, educational programs, and signature events that foster connection, learning, and visibility for Latinas in tech and business. By partnering with companies, universities, and community organizations, #LatinaGeeks helps create access to resources, mentorship, and real-world opportunities that support economic mobility and professional growth for the Latina community.

Instagram: @latinageeks





• Lady Falcon Coffee Club

A specialty coffee company inspired by SF’s Ocean Beach free-spirited legacy of the Falcon Ladies Bicycling Club in Carville-by-the-Sea.

Instagram: @ladyfalconcoffeeclub





• Latino World Travelers

An award-winning global community empowering Latinos to experience the world and diversify the face of travel. They host culturally immersive group trips and virtual events for travelers who have an insatiable appetite for living their best lives.

Instagram: @latinoworldtravelers





• Charmed in SF

A San Francisco charm bar founded by Alicia Marazzani, centered around vintage Italian charm bracelets and hands-on experiences for all.

Instagram: @charmedinsf

